Through two ACC games, the Virginia men’s basketball team has forced statisticians to dust off the defensive record books.
With its 56-47 win over North Carolina on Sunday, Virginia held the Tar Heels to fewer than 50 points for its second consecutive game. That’s the first time UNC (6-3, 1-1 ACC) has failed to reach 50 points in consecutive games since 1947-48.
In its 48-34 season-opening win over Syracuse, Virginia held the Orange to its fewest points since 1945. It also was the fewest points Syracuse had ever scored in the Carrier Dome.
Tony Bennett’s team has only played two conference games, but the defense has been off the charts. Virginia (8-1, 2-0 ACC) had never allowed fewer than 100 combined points in the first two ACC games during the Tony Bennett era. The Cavaliers allowed 81 combined points in wins over Syracuse and North Carolina.
Under Bennett, Virginia is 94-2 when holding teams to fewer than 50 points. Bennett is 119-3 when keeping teams under the 50-point threshold during his head coaching career.
Defense gives Virginia its best chance to win. The Cavaliers shoot just under 40% as a team, and their 3-point shooting percentage of 25% is far from impressive. Despite shooting woes spanning the entire season, Virginia sits at 8-1 and 2-0 in the ACC because of its defensive energy.
“That is who we are right now,” Bennett said. “We have to fight and scrap and play with guts.”
Virginia played with increased energy Sunday against the Tar Heels. It outrebounded the nation’s top rebounding team 37-32. UNC has outrebounded four teams by 20 rebounds this season, but thanks to solid performances from players like Francisco Caffaro and Justin McKoy, the Cavaliers earned a rebounding edge.
Caffaro and McKoy combined for just 37 minutes, but they added strong defense and secured 12 rebounds in their time on the court.
“A lot of people say I bring physicality and toughness, but I think that Francisco brings a lot of that as well,” McKoy said. “Possibly even more than me. He’s high energy. I saw him crashing the boards, boxing out and he was just flying all over the place. It was cool to watch. I think it actually allowed me to crash the boards a lot as well. They were so worried about him that it opened up stuff for me, so it was very important.”
With sharpshooters like Kyle Guy gone to the NBA, Virginia needs its defense to carry the load. In a 69-40 loss to Purdue, Virginia struggled offensively, but it also had its worst defensive showing of the year.
UVa only forced seven turnovers from the Boilermakers, which was its worst mark of the season. The Cavaliers also allowed a season-high in points, 3-point makes and assists.
Bennett’s squad went back to what works best against North Carolina. The defensive intensity rose, and the Cavaliers crashed the glass. Winning games that can be described as ugly could very well define this Virginia basketball team.
“Tony thought the beauty of it was a heck of a lot more than I did,” UNC head coach Roy Williams said. “It’s frustrating.”
