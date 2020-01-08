The postseason honors keeping coming in for Joe Reed.
On Wednesday, the Virginia senior wide receiver and kick returner was named the winner of the 2019 Jet Award, which is presented to the nation’s top return specialist.
The award, which originated in 2011, is named in honor of 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers. Previous winners of the Jet Award include Kansas State’s Tyler Lockett (2014) and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey (2015).
The first seven players to win the award were all selected in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft. Utah State’s Savon Scarver, who won the award in 2018, was a sophomore at the time he won the award and returned to Utah State for the 2019 season.
The Jet Award is the latest honor for Reed, who was a finalist for the Paul Horning Award and was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon Sports and Bleacher Report. He was a second-team All-America pick by The Sporting News, CBS Sports, SI.com and USA Today.
Reed earned first-team All-ACC honors as an all-purpose player and kick return specialist and was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond's Specialist of the Year.
This past season, Reed led all FBS players with a kick return average of 33.2 yards per runback and had two returns for touchdowns. Reed completed his Cavalier career as the program’s all-time leader in kick return yards (3,042), kickoff returns (106), kick returns for touchdowns (five) and longest return (100 yards, tied for first).
Reed is the only player in FBS history with 3,000-plus career kick return yards and a career return average of 28-plus yards. He is tied for ninth on the NCAA all-time list with five kickoff returns for scores and his total return yards (3,042) rank ninth all time.
In addition to being an elite kick returner, Reed also was a standout wide receiver for Virginia. In his 50-game career, Reed caught 129 passes for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, Reed caught a team-high 77 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns.
Among ACC players, Reed ranks second in conference history in kick return yards (3,042) and is third in kickoff return average (28.7). Reed ranks fifth all-time at UVa with 4,679 all-purpose yards.
Reed will receive the award on March 25 at the Jet Award Gala in Omaha, Nebraska.
