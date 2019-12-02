Mack

Virginia linebackers Jordan Mack (left) and Charles Snowden celebrate a stop during a game this season. 

 Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progres

Virginia linebacker Jordan Mack won the ACC’s 2019 Jim Tatum Award, the league announced Monday. The honor goes to the top senior student-athlete among ACC football players.

Mack becomes the eighth UVa player to earn the honor. He’s the first Cavalier to win the award since Tom Santi in 2007. The award is named after former Maryland and North Carolina head coach Jim Tatum, who coached in the 1950s.

Winning the award requires more than strong on-field performance. Mack qualifies as a strong player with 7.5 sacks, which leads ACC linebackers, but he’s also a standout off the field.

Mack boasts a 3.47 GPA in the classroom, and he frequently volunteers in the community. He volunteers with Kindness Café + Play, a local organization that employs people with cognitive disabilities. Mack also works with the local Boys and Girls Club.

“Jordan’s work ethic, integrity and maturity are representative of the standard our players have established for the program,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said in a statement. “He has developed into a leader on this team and accomplished that by earning the respect of his teammates because of his dedication to being a fantastic football player, and a great ambassador for our program and the University in our community. He is a no-nonsense player who loves the game of football and respects what it can do to transform young men into tomorrow’s leaders.”

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments