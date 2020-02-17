Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite was named the ACC Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Cavaliers to a pair of close conference victories last week.
Diakite averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds to help Virginia (17-7, 9-5 ACC) earn hard-fought victories over Notre Dame (50-49 in OT) and North Carolina (64-62).
Last Tuesday against Notre Dame, Diakite finished with 20 points and five rebounds and scored the tying bucket with 25.1 seconds left to help the Cavaliers hold off the Fighting Irish.
On Saturday, Diakite tallied 15 points and four rebounds as Virginia posted back-to-back wins at North Carolina for the first time in school history.
In the Wahoos' two conference wins last week, Diakite went 13 of 25 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. For the season, Diakite is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Virginia returns to action on Wednesday night against Boston College at 8 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
