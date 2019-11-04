ACC Media Day Basketball

Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite answers a question during Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball media day in Charlotte, North Carolina on Oct. 8. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite was named to the 2020 Naismith Trophy Men’s Player of the Year watch list on Monday.

He’s one of 50 players on the list, which goes to the top player in college basketball. Duke’s Zion Williamson won the honor last season.

Diakite averaged 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game last season. Heading into this season, Diakite is expected to hold a larger role. He’s a preseason All-ACC player, and he showed off an improved deep shot in the team’s Blue-White scrimmage.

The list of 50 players narrows to 30 in early February. The list shrinks to 10 and then four players in March. The winner is announced during the Final Four on April 5.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments