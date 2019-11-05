A day after being named to the Naismith Trophy watch list, Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite has been named to the John R. Wooden Award watch list.
Much like the Naismith trophy, this award is given to the top player in college basketball.
Diakite is one of 22 seniors on the 50-player list. He’s also one of five ACC players on the list, joining Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, UNC’s Cole Anthony and Duke’s Vernon Carey Jr. and Tre Jones.
Also like the Naismith Trophy, Duke’s Zion Williamson won the Wooden Award last season. Previous winners include Larry Bird and Michael Jordan. Ralph Sampson, who won the award in 1982 and 1983, is the only UVa player to receive the honor.
Diakite takes the court for the first time this season Wednesday on the road against Syracuse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.