Virginia guards Jocelyn Willoughby and Shemera Williams earned weekly honors from the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday after leading the Cavaliers to a pair of victories last week.
Willoughby was named the ACC Player of the Week, while Williams was named ACC Freshman of the Week. Both Willoughby and Williams played key roles in the Cavaliers’ victories over Duke and Boston College. UVa becomes the first women’s basketball team to sweep the ACC weekly honors this season.
Willoughby, who is currently the ACC’s leading scorer at 19.8 points per game, averaged 23.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in the Cavaliers’ wins over the Blue Devils and Eagles.
Against Duke, Willoughby scored a team-high 24 points and helped the Cavaliers rally from an eight-point deficit in the final minutes to pick up their first ACC win of the season. She followed that up by making a season-high 10 field goals in a 23-point, eight-rebound performance against Boston College. Willoughby also recorded two steals to help Virginia limit the Eagles, the ACC’s highest scoring team, to 52 points.
Willoughby, who leads the ACC with eight 20-point games, earned player of the week honors for the second time this season.
Williams, a freshman from Milwaukee, nearly had a double-double against Duke, finishing with nine points and nine steals in the Cavaliers' win over the Blue Devils. Her nine steals are the most in a single game by an ACC player this season and was one shy of matching the program record for steals in a single game.
On Sunday, Williams scored a career-high 17 points and went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in the Wahoos’ win over Boston College. Williams, who missed the early part of the season with an injury, is averaging 10.4 points per game in the eight games she has played for the Cavaliers. It is Williams’ first ACC honor, and the second time this season that a Cavalier has been named the Freshman of the Week. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas earned the honor on Nov. 25.
Virginia returns to action on Thursday at Wake Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.