Virginia believes it’s getting better.
The Cavaliers (12-6, 4-4 ACC) have lost four of their past five games, but Tony Bennett and company have led in the final five minutes of each loss. They’ve had chances to win against decent competition.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to lead, coach, teach and try to improve,” Bennett said after the Cavaliers’ 53-51 loss to N.C. State. “I think we’re improving in little ways, but it’s not showing in the win-loss column. It did against Georgia Tech.”
The Cavaliers’ one win in this rocky five-game stretch is a road victory at Georgia Tech. They hope another road game against a lower-tier ACC squad can add another notch to the win column when they travel to Wake Forest on Sunday.
The Demon Deacons are one of the conference’s worst teams this season, and they sit at 2-6 in league play. Wake Forest has wins over Pittsburgh and Boston College this season but double-digit losses to Florida State, Duke and Virginia Tech in January. It’s been a challenging season for Danny Manning’s club.
For a poor shooting team like Virginia, Wake Forest’s defense could be exactly what it needs to find confidence scoring. The Cavaliers, which haven’t surpassed 65 points in a game all season, square off against a Wake Forest defense allowing 73.1 points per game. That’s the second-worst mark in the ACC.
Manning’s team also boasts the worst turnover margin in the ACC. Most stats don’t paint a positive picture for the Demon Deacons, who aren’t 2-6 in the ACC by accident.
Still, every game in the ACC seems like a battle this season, and Virginia’s subpar offense has kept nearly every opponent in games this season.
Against a weak defense like Wake Forest’s, the Cavaliers may find more success in the backcourt. Freshman Casey Morsell is shooting just 15.4% from the 3-point line this season, but he leads the team in 3-point attempts. With Morsell taking so many 3-pointers and making them at such an inefficient clip, it hurts the team’s offensive efficiency numbers.
The highly touted recruit knows he needs to improve for Virginia’s offense to take a step in the right direction.
“With me not being a scoring threat, it kind of puts our offense in a hole,” Morsell said after the N.C. State game. “I feel like I need to get going much more than I have been.”
Morsell did perform adequately against N.C. State, finishing with nine points and five rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting. He missed the potential game-winning shot as time expired, but his overall performance showed promise.
While Morsell has struggled with his shot, he’s not the only Cavalier to miss plenty of jumpers. Braxton Key and Kody Stattmann are both shooting 19.5% from 3-point range, giving the Cavaliers three players shooting below 20% from beyond the arc with at least 40 attempts from the 3-point line.
No team in the country outside of Virginia has more than one player shooting below 20% from beyond the arc with at least 40 shot attempts.
On the plus side for Virginia, Tomas Woldetensae looks more like the player fans expected to see when he announced his decision to come to Virginia. The JUCO product has gone 6-of-12 from 3-point range in his past three games, and he’s proving to be a reliable jump shooter.
If Virginia can find improved shooting from Morsell and Stattmann, the backcourt becomes much more dynamic on the offensive end.
The shooting leaves plenty to be desired, but the Cavaliers still hold plenty of opportunities to improve their resume and boost themselves into the NCAA Tournament field come March. They genuinely believe they’re improving, and they’ll have a chance to showcase their improvement Sunday against one of the worst defenses in the ACC.
With 12 games left on the schedule, there’s nothing for Virginia to do but keep plugging away and hope for shots to fall.
“For sure, you’re going to question at times,” Bennett said, “and then you say, ‘Alright, we’re going to get back to it.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.