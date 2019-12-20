When Andrew Gentry announced his intention to commit to the Virginia football program, fans and coaches rejoiced.
The four-star prospect from Colorado is one of the top offensive line recruits in the country. He’s rated as the top recruit in Colorado by 247Sports, and he chose Virginia over Alabama and Notre Dame, among other schools.
“Andrew is an amazing football player,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I would say to this point in the classes that we’ve signed at the University of Virginia, he is the most skilled and talented and prepared at this level of any player that we have signed. He is exceptional in every way; the most highly recruited player that I think I’ve ever recruited in terms of number of offers and elite level offers and quality of offers.”
Landing Gentry is a massive get for Virginia, and he’s the clear No. 1 signing in this year’s class. According to rankings from 247Sports, Virginia’s top recruit in the past three signing classes have all had major impacts in the coming seasons.
Ryan Nelson, a member of the 2017 recruiting class, serves as a critical piece of the team’s offensive line.
Noah Taylor, a 2018 commit, starts at linebacker for UVa as only a sophomore, and he’s performed consistently throughout ACC action.
Jowon Briggs, who committed in 2019, starts at defensive tackle as a freshman and performs well.
The top recruits under Mendenhall tend to find the field sooner rather than later, but that won’t be the case with Gentry. Like Mendenhall, Gentry is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he’ll serve a two-year religious mission trip prior to playing college football.
Many of Mendenhall’s players at BYU shared the same faith, so he’s familiar with the process of integrating recruits into programs after serving their mission trips. According to Mendenhall, it can take players about a year to return to the same physical condition they were in prior to taking the trip.
“He’s 6’7”, 300 now,” Mendenhall said. “I’ve seen players similar to that that choose to serve missions for our faith that based on where they’ve served they come back at 210. I’ve seen others come back at close to 400. I’ve seen others that come back about where they left.”
Physically, there can be major fluctuations in players who serve these religious mission trips. Emotionally and mentally, the players come back much more advanced and developed in Mendenhall’s eyes.
“The advantage is the maturity level of young people that come back,” Mendenhall said. “Their independence, critical thinking and resilience of doing something that difficult for two years is remarkable and it shows.”
Given Gentry’s plans, the Cavaliers won’t see their prized recruit on the field until the 2022 season at the earliest. Mendenhall and the coaches all support Gentry’s plan, and they’ve seen many other players go through the same process which helps them know how to develop the athletes once they return from the mission.
A two-year delay on Gentry’s arrival certainly won’t dampen the coaching staff’s excitement surrounding his commitment. Offensive line coach Garret Tujague tweeted “BANG BANG!!!!” immediately following Gentry’s tweet announcing his commitment to Virginia.
“His faith is very important to him,” Mendenhall said. “Certainly our staff’s faith mattered to him. He wanted to compete for conference championships and values education at a really high level. He has a connection with us that goes beyond football and so does his family. Coach Tujague in particular did an amazing job with him.”
The coaches weren’t the only ones thrilled to land Gentry. Offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer is from Colorado and Gentry is a family friend. Reinkensmeyer hosted Gentry on Gentry’s official visit to UVa, and Reinkensmeyer did his best to convince him to attend the school. The pitch ultimately worked.
While Reinkensmeyer, a junior, won’t have a chance to play with Gentry when the recruit returns from his mission, he’s thrilled that Virginia added a player of Gentry’s quality along the offensive line.
“It’s awesome,” Reinkensmeyer said. “We always need great guys coming in, and he’s a great guy. He’s not just a great football player, he’s a great person, great student. It’s fantastic to get someone like that here.”
