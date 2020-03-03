The Virginia softball team opened Palmer Park on Wednesday against James Madison, one of the best softball programs in the state.
The Cavaliers looked the part of a top-tier program for the first four innings. In the final three, the Dukes dropped 10 runs on the Cavaliers and cruised to a win.
JMU (10-4) beat UVa 10-3 behind nine runs in fifth and sixth innings and solid outing in the circle from Alexis Bermudez. Virginia (8-9, 0-3 ACC) performed adequately, however, and Tuesday was about much more than the result of the game.
“It was awesome,” Virginia head coach Joanna Hardin said. “The crowd was great. It was a beautiful night. You couldn’t have asked for a better evening and a better opponent. Those are the teams we want to be playing. I thought we played well for most of the game. It just didn’t happen at the end. Lots to learn from a softball perspective, and we’re really excited that this is our home.”
The first game in Palmer Park history brought in 718 people, compared to the 89 people who watched last season’s home opener.
On the field, Virginia hung tough with the Dukes early. Arizona Ritchie recorded the first hit in Palmer Park history in the bottom of the second inning when she knocked a single to right field. She scored one batter later when Ashley Jennings doubled over the head of left fielder Kate Gordon, who misjudged the ball off the bat.
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 2-0 in the third inning on a Tori Gilbert RBI single.
With sophomore ace Aly Rayle unavailable due to injury, freshman Molly Grube earned the start in the circle. With UVa president Jim Ryan among those watching on in the first game in Palmer Park history, the freshman pitcher showed the poise of an upperclassman.
Grube threw four no-hit frames against the Dukes, who ranked seventh nationally in batting average entering the game. She worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the top of the third. The jam was fueled by errors — Virginia made six on the day and three in the inning — but Grube induced a force out at home and struck out Madison Naujokas to end the frame.
“Man, so proud of Molly,” Hardin said. “She came out and she had ice in her veins to start.”
In the fifth inning, however, the Dukes’ bats came to life. After failing to record a hit through three innings for the first time all season, JMU recorded a hit. Grube’s no-hitter ended three batters into the fifth inning after a walk and a close play at second led to JMU’s runner being ruled safe. Hardin came out to contest the call, but it stood after an umpire discussion.
Sara Jubas stepped to the plate and ripped a ball to left field for a single. JMU head coach Loren LaPorte sent pinch runner Kara Starnes home and left fielder Bailey Winscott delivered a perfect throw to record the out. The single ended the no-hitter, but UVa kept the lead.
The fifth-inning lead was short lived.
JMU added five runs in the inning on three additional hits and a pair of a walks. A two-run single from Hannah File tied the game at 2. The Dukes pushed three more across in the frame.
“Ran out of gas there in the fifth a little bit,” Hardin said of Grube. “There was a tough call that could’ve gone either way, but really proud of her … our next goal with her is how do we get through the fifth? How do we close that inning as well? But man, she was in some tough spots early, and it’s a really good offense and she shut them down pretty well.”
The Dukes added to their lead in the sixth inning. Jubas led off the frame with a shot to centerfield that was misplayed by Kate Covington. The ball made its way all the way to the warning track in center as Covington hustled after it. LaPorte sent Jubas home on another aggressive send, but this time Jubas slide home safely.
A single, two walks and a Naujokas triple gave the Dukes an 8-2 lead. They added one more run in the inning to lead 9-2. Another run in the seventh pushed the lead to 10-2. JMU pitcher Alexis Bermudez (3-0) tossed a complete game for the Dukes, allowing three runs, with one being unearned.
UVa did push a run across in the seventh to close the gap to 10-3 before the game went final.
“I’m actually really proud that we scored a run in the seventh,” Hardin said. “I think a lot of teams would’ve just kind of had low quality at-bats and kind of finished, checked the box.”
Virginia ultimately fell to JMU, which played in a Super Regional last season, by seven runs. The Cavaliers were outmatched in the final three innings. The Cavaliers made six errors and lost their fifth consecutive game.
There’s plenty of room for improvement.
On the flip side, the Cavaliers only have one senior on their roster and they just saw a 706% increase in attendance at their home opener. The on-field product isn’t quite on par with the new facility, but there’s reason for optimism in Charlottesville.
