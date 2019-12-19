When the Virginia men’s basketball team beats a team while shooting poorly and holding the opponent to fewer than 50 points, it’s not a fluke.
UVa (9-1, 2-0 ACC) is built to win low-scoring games and that defensive prowess helps mask an unfortunate reality for Virginia: It’s a bad 3-point shooting team.
Against Stony Brook on Wednesday, the Cavaliers raced out to a 14-2 lead before their offense went cold. Shots weren’t falling, they made careless turnovers, and the Seawolves scratched and clawed their way back into the game.
That’s when the defense kicked in yet again.
“I know this will sound funny but we started to try to tighten up our defense even more to keep us in there,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said.
The tight defense held Stony Brook to 44 total points in Virginia’s 56-44 victory on Wednesday night. The Seawolves never took the lead despite lengthy stretches without UVa points. This came with Virginia shooting just 5-of-16 from beyond the arc. Kihei Clark and Tomas Woldetensae went 4-of-7, while the rest of the squad went 1-of-9.
It’s the eighth time this season Virginia has shot under 35% from the 3-point line, but the Wahoos are 7-1 in those contests. For comparison, it took UVa 26 games last season until it amassed eight games with a 3-point shooting percentage below 35%, and the Cavaliers shot 34.8% in two of those eight games.
“That’s something we knew coming into this year that we were going to face,” Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite said of the inconsistent scoring. “We just keep working at it, and we keep taking steps until we figure it out.”
Wednesday’s game actually improved the team’s 3-point shooting percentage on the season to 25.5%. That ranks seventh worst nationally, and the six teams below UVa are a combined 11-48 on the season with two of those teams still searching for their first victory.
Virginia leads the nation in defensive efficiency, which explains its 9-1 record despite abysmal shooting from beyond the arc. The defensive end remains the one area UVa can control. Regardless of whether or not shots fall, UVa brings defensive energy on each possession. It’s why the Cavaliers win even while shooting like one of the worst teams in college basketball.
“They do all the little things well,” Stony Brook head coach Geno Ford said. “They’re honestly what teams around the country want to emulate and who they want to be. You see a team that just does all the little things right all the time. They play hard on defense, even when they’re not making shots. You can talk about that all you want, there are not very many teams in the country that can consistently do that and that’s why in the last seven years they’ve led the country in defense.”
This is what Virginia does. The Cavaliers excel defensively and make life miserable for opposing scorers. Consistent defense allows the team to shoot an awful percentage from beyond the 3-point line and still win games.
In an odd way, it’s impressive.
With a more challenging road ahead in coming weeks, however, there’s no doubt the Cavaliers need to show at least some improvement shooting. Teams like Duke, Florida State and Louisville are more than capable of beating Virginia if the Wahoos have a poor shooting night.
There are positive signs on the shooting front with Woldetensae burying five of his previous seven 3-point shots and Kihei Clark shooting 50% or better from beyond the arc in four games this season. Diakite is 10-of-21 from deep on the year, and he’s proven to be a capable shooter. Improved shooting isn’t a lost cause.
Perhaps the one player most in need of a few solid shooting performances is Casey Morsell. The highly recruited freshman plays tremendous perimeter defense, and he takes open shots within the flow of the game, but he hasn’t consistently made them. In fact, he’s 5-of-44 (11.4%) on 3-point shots, and he has five games this season with at least three attempts from beyond the arc with zero made shots.
Bennett’s advice for Morsell applies to nearly the entire team: Play sound defense and keep taking open shots. Obsessing over the misses won’t do Morsell or the Cavaliers any good.
“You just keep playing,” Bennett said. “He’s thrown into the fire, and I think this is gonna make him better in the long run, and there’s no one who wants to help the team out more by scoring and banging some shots than him. This is a great process for him, that you gotta be patient, you gotta keep working, but you also gotta let it go a little bit too and not let it eat you alive.”
