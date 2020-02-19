Making contact at the plate was a struggle for the Virginia baseball team during Wednesday’s home opener against VMI, but the Cavaliers stayed patient, scored four runs on just one hit in the bottom of the seventh inning and started their 2020 home schedule with a victory.
Virginia beat VMI 4-3 despite only racking up three hits the entire game and giving up three unearned runs.
“Sometimes you win in an impressive fashion, and sometimes it’s unimpressive,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “That was unimpressive, but as I told the team after the game, it doesn’t matter how you win. It’s a matter of winning.”
Both starting pitchers performed well early. Zach Messinger, who entered the game having thrown 2⅓ perfect innings against Oklahoma, stood tall for the Cavaliers.
The sophomore tossed 3⅔ scoreless innings before yielding to Kyle Whitten. The reliever retired the first batter he faced in the top of the fourth with two outs and a runner on third. The out by Whitten helped Messinger maintain his 0.00 ERA.
Ben Capehart received the start for VMI (1-3). He tossed two scoreless innings before the Keydets handed the ball to freshman left-hander Trey Morgan. The Hampton native fired four scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three.
After Whitten relieved Messinger and recorded an out to end the fourth, he struggled in the fifth. Zac Morris started VMI’s rally with a single up the middle. An error at third base helped Callen Nuccio reach base and Morris made his way to second. The error ultimately helped create a solid rally for the Keydets.
After a strikeout, Morris stole third. Jonathan Clines knocked a single through the left side with Virginia’s defense shading right in a defensive shift. Morris scored and Nuccio reached second. A double from Will Knight scored both Nuccio and Clines, and the Keydets took a 3-0 lead through the top half of the fifth.
Virginia (2-2) finally broke through in the bottom of the seventh inning, as the Keydets handed the Cavaliers runs. Despite only tallying one hit in the inning — a Devin Ortiz RBI single — the Cavaliers added four runs to take a 4-3 lead after seven innings.
“Scoring runs is always fun,” Ortiz said. “I’m happy we were able to come back in that inning and seal the deal in the ninth.”
Zack Gelof started the inning with a walk before Brendan Rivoli popped out. With a runner on first, one out and a three-run deficit, Virginia batters started to take pitches outside the zone. Patience at the plate led to a hit batter, a walk and then an Ortiz single with the bases loaded to score a run.
With the bases still loaded, VMI allowed a passed ball to bring Virginia within one run. A balk advanced the runners and tied the game.
O’Connor turned to Tate Ballestero as a pinch hitter with a runner on third base and one out. Ballestero delivered a short chopper to second that easily scored Ortiz. A Chris Newell flyout ended the inning, but not before the Cavaliers took a 4-3 lead.
After 1⅓ innings from Whitten, Matt Wyatt worked a scoreless 1⅓ innings for UVa. Once Virginia took its 4-3 lead, Wyatt grabbed one out in the seventh before Andrew Abbott got the call from the bullpen. The junior lefty tossed 1⅔ innings, only allowing one hit and striking out three.
Virginia led 4-3 entering the top of the ninth, and O’Connor called on sidearm reliever Stephen Schoch out of the bullpen. The UMBC transfer retired the side in order, striking out all three Keydets in the frame.
It wasn’t a perfect game, but UVa came out with a victory.
“We’re focused on getting back to playing winning Virginia baseball,” O’Connor said, “and this is a process and we gotta keep getting better.”
