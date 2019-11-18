Through three Virginia men’s basketball games, defense rules the day.
The Cavaliers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) are limiting teams to 36.7 points per game, 25% shooting and 23.5% shooting from 3-point range.
“Try to be like a dripping faucet, drip, drip, drip, that’s just constant with your defensive pressure,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after the team’s 60-42 win over Columbia on Saturday.
UVa’s constant defensive pressure has the Cavaliers leading the nation in scoring defense ahead of Tuesday’s game against Vermont (4-0).
When Vermont, one of the top mid-major programs in the country, visits Charlottesville, defense may very well rule the day again. The Catamounts play exceptional defense. They’ve held opponents to 34.3% shooting and 19% shooting on 3-point shots. They’re also holding teams to 59.3 points per game.
Both teams excel defensively, ranking in the top 20 nationally in 3-point shooting percentage defense. UVa leads the country in scoring defense, while Vermont ranks 44th out of 350 Division I teams.
While the schools dominate defensively, each offense hopes to improve after shaky starts to the season. Both squads rank in the bottom 60 nationally in points per game, and they’re both in the bottom five teams nationally in 3-point shooting percentage.
Tuesday night’s game matches up two of the nation’s most impressive defenses with two of the country’s worst shooting teams through the first few games of the season. The game is setting up to be a low-scoring affair and reaching 50 points could be more than enough to come away with a victory.
Since the start of last season, Virginia has held 14 opponents to fewer than 50 points. Vermont has accomplished the feat five times, while also winning four additional games by holding teams to 51 or 52 points. The teams are a combined 22-0 in those games.
UVa could use a jolt in the backcourt in terms of 3-point shooting. Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattmann and Tomas Woldetensae are shooting a combined 17.4% from 3-point range. It could be tough sledding for the backcourt against Vermont, considering how adept the Catamounts are at defending perimeter shooters.
“Right now those guys are struggling a little bit with their rhythm and confidence when the shot presents itself,” Bennett said of his inexperienced guards. “When that happens, sometimes, alright, put it on the floor and try to make the right play out of it.”
Even though both teams play solid defense, there isn’t a shortage of talented offensive players in Tuesday’s showdown. Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff are two elite big men for the Cavaliers, and they’re both shooting over 50% from the field. Each player averages at least 11 points and eight rebounds per contest.
Braxton Key also adds an important element to the team. The small forward averages 10 points per game and leads the team with 9.7 rebounds per contest. He worked hard in the offseason on his 3-point shot and finishes at the rim. He’s seen solid early results so far near the rim, as he’s 10-of-16 on shots inside the 3-point line.
“Just being more comfortable offensively has been helping me out,” Key said. “Just getting to the rim [and] finishing at the rim.”
Vermont counters with Anthony Lamb, a 6-foot-6 senior small forward who averages 18.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He hit the game-winning jumper in Vermont’s 70-68 win over St. John’s last time out. Lamb was the American East Player of the Year a season ago.
Everett Duncan (11.3) and Ryan Davis (10.3) also are averaging double figures, and they help offer scoring assistance to Lamb. Stef Smith is one of the team’s top guards. He scored 17 points in the win over St. John’s and ranked second on the team in made 3-point shots last season with 62.
The Catamounts received votes in this week’s AP Poll, and they earned an NCAA Tournament berth last season. They’re a talented bunch that’s capable of keeping the game close throughout with its elite defense.
Scoring may be at a premium Tuesday night, and that’s exactly the type of game Bennett and the Cavaliers enjoy.
