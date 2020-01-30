On Thursday, the University of Virginia athletics department announced several game-day enhancements for home baseball games, among them the introduction of alcohol sales at Disharoon Park.
Like with Virginia home football games at Scott Stadium this past season, fans will have to consume any alcohol purchases in a designated area and will not be able to take the drinks to their seats.
The designated alcohol area at Disharoon Park will be called “The Porch” and will be located in the right field concourse. In that location, fans of legal drinking age will be able to purchase beer, wine and hard cider.
The Porch will open to the public 60 minutes prior to first pitch for each game. Fans interested in purchasing alcohol will be given a bracelet following an ID check that will allow them to purchase two drinks at one time and up to four drinks during the game. Alcohol sales will end at the conclusion of the seventh inning stretch.
Here is a look at the other new game-day enhancements.
» Virginia baseball tickets are now completely mobile. Pedestal scanners will be added at each gate.
» There will be new food options, including a Ballpark Burger that features a number of options, steak and cheese subs, jerk chicken nachos and jerk chicken sandwiches and Ben & Jerry’s milkshakes that will be served in souvenir mason jars.
» There will be five, dollar dog days at Disharoon Park during the season: March 3 vs. Richmond, March 31 vs. Cornell, April 9 vs. Wake Forest, April 21 vs. Liberty and May 14 vs. North Carolina.
» Several new theme days have been added to the promotional calendar, including Field Trip Day (March 11), Small Business Sunday (March 29), Four-Legged Friends Day (April 11), Local Heroes Day (May 9) and UVa Employee Appreciation Night (May 15). Virginia will hold its annual Military Appreciation Day on May 16 and Little League Days on April 11 and May 16.
