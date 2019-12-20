The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a 63-55 victory over UNLV on Friday in the opening round of the Duel in the Desert tournament at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby recorded her fifth double-double of the season for the Cavaliers (5-5), finishing with a team-high 17 points with 10 rebounds. Willoughby was an efficient 5-of-9 from the field and 6-of-6 from the free throw line.
Shemera Williams scored in double figures for the second straight game, tallying 13 points for UVa. The freshman guard from Milwaukee went 4-of-6 from the field, including a 2-of-3 performance from beyond the arc.
Haley Rydlach led UNLV (3-8) with 10 points.
Virginia got off to a slow start, making just two field goals in the first quarter while falling behind 11-5.
Willoughby ended a 5:39 field goal drought by hitting a jumper to start the second period. Senior guard Dominique Toussaint (nine points, five assists, five rebounds) tied the game, 11-11, 1:31 into the second period, after grabbing a steal and converting a layup on the opposite end. Back-to-back baskets from forward Dani Lawson capped a 10-0 Virginia run that gave the Wahoos a 15-11 advantage.
Virginia led by six with 2:13 remaining in the first half, but the Rebels made back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer from Justice Ethridge, to make it a one-point game, but the Cavaliers answered and went into the halftime break leading 26-23.
After trailing by six after the first quarter, UVa outscored UNLV 21-12 in the second quarter after a defensive adjustment.
“Even though our man defense is strong, we noticed on film that UNLV struggled with their shooting against a 2-3 zone, so we just took a chance on it [starting in the second quarter]," Virginia coach Tina Thompson. "We don’t go zone a lot, but when necessary, we will do it. Basketball is all about strategy and we were being strategic in that moment."
The Cavaliers took command after halftime with a 14-0 run to start the third quarter to take a 40-23 lead. Toussaint capped the quarter by hitting a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer to send UVa into the final 10 minutes with a 46-31 advantage.
A 3-pointer from Williams gave UVa its largest lead of the game, 51-34, with 7:28 remaining, but UNLV went on an 11-2 run to narrow the gap to single digits, 53-45, with 3:36 left in the game. A 3-pointer from Willoughby with 2:51 to go to put an end to the run. UNLV refused to go away, however, scoring eight points pver a 46-second span to cut the deficit to 62-55 in the final 14 seconds of the game, but UVa held on for the victory.
"The adjustment we made in the second half was not turning the ball over," Thompson said. "We uncharacteristically were turning the ball over. Unforced turnovers. I know that we were getting adjusted to the floor and the ball was a little different than what we are used to playing with, but it was no excuse for turning the ball over in that fashion. We did a better job with that after that in the second half."
Virginia will face No. 15 Mississippi State (9-2) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the tournament championship game. The Bulldogs defeated South Florida, 86-61, in the opening game of the tournament to advance to the championship game.
Mississippi State will be the fourth nationally ranked opponent that Virginia has faced this season. The Cavaliers are 0-3 against ranked teams so far, falling to Kentucky, Connecticut and UCLA. Thompson hopes to change that on Saturday.
"[Saturday] against Mississippi State, we are going to get after it," Thompson said. "We play the schedule that we play for a reason. If we want to be one of the top teams in the country, then we are going to have to play the top teams, and we are going to have to win, so we are going to come out playing tough. We are going to play our defense and are definitely going to try to keep them from pounding the ball inside. It is one of the things that they do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.