After a 30-point win over Notre Dame on Sunday, the Virginia women's basketball team found itself trailing by nearly 30 points on Thursday night at North Carolina.
The Tar Heels took a 28-point lead four minutes into the second half and appeared poised to cruise to victory. The Cavaliers tried to make a game of it, trimming the deficit 10 points in the final minute, but could not complete the comeback in a 78-68 loss at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill.
“Everything went wrong in that first half," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We did nothing we were supposed to. We are a defensive-minded team, and we just did not guard. Offensively, we took quick shots against a transition team. If you take quick shots, then you are playing into what they want to do, get into transition. We were just rattled, I guess, at least in the first half.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season for the Cavaliers (8-13, 3-7 ACC). Fellow senior guard Dominique Toussaint added 16 points and six rebounds, while freshman guard Shemera Williams came off the bench to score 14 points for Virginia. Williams went 8-of-9 from the free throw line in the game. Amandine Toi hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points.
North Carolina (15-6, 5-4 ACC) was led by center Janelle Bailey, who finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Madinah Muhammad added 17 points, while Malu Tshitenge tallied 16 points for the Tar Heels.
Chapel Hill has been a house of horrors for the Cavaliers, who have now lost 13 straight games at North Carolina. Virginia’s last road win over UNC was on Jan. 11, 2001.
The Tar Heels started fast, outscoring Virginia 21-8 in the first quarter. UNC continued to pull away in the second quarter and took a 43-21 lead into the break. The lead ballooned to 28 early in the second half before Virginia began to rally. The Cavaliers outscored the Tar Heels 47-35 in the second half but it wasn't nearly enough.
Thompson took no solace in the Cavaliers' second-half comeback effort.
“The moral victories, I am so over it," Thompson said. "These need to turn into wins. We need to start the games in the first half the way we finish in the second half.”
Virginia returns home to host Syracuse on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the annual Play4Kay game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.