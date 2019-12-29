The Virginia women’s basketball team opened ACC play with a 61-51 loss to Georgia Tech on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets (10-2, 1-0 ACC) used a 16-0 run that bridged between the end of the second quarter and the first five minutes of the third quarter to break open a one-point game and pick up the conference victory on their home court.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the year to lead the Cavaliers (5-7, 0-1 ACC).
Freshman guard Shemera Williams and senior forward Lisa Jablonowski also scored in double figures for the Wahoos, tallying 10 points each. Jablonowski went 5-of-7 from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and had two steals, while Williams finished 4-of-7 from the field, including a 2-of-3 mark from three-point range.
Texas Tech transfer Tihana Stojsavljevic made her Virginia debut on Sunday, checking into the game with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter. She finished with three rebounds for the Cavaliers, who shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52) from the field as a team.
“I thought that we executed well when we got into the half court,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We were getting the shots that we wanted to get. We just didn’t finish them. There were a lot of missed layups. A lot.”
Georgia Tech had four players score in double figures, led by Lorela Cubaj, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. The Yellow Jackets missed their first seven three-point attempts, but went 5-of-14 from long range in the second half.
Virginia returns home to host North Carolina on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Tar Heels are 9-2 heading into their ACC matchup with Pittsburgh on Monday night. Thompson knows her team will need to improve as it battles through the crucible of the ACC schedule.
“We are now in conference play,” Thompson said. “When you play in the top conference in the country, you have to come to play every single night.”
