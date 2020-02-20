Cameron Indoor Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Virginia women’s basketball team.
The Cavaliers entered Thursday night’s game against Duke having lost 13 straight games to the Blue Devils in Durham. Virginia’s last win at Duke came on Feb. 19, 1997
The Wahoos were unable to exorcise their Durham demons on Thursday, falling behind early and never recovering in a 62-47 loss.
The Blue Devils (16-10, 10-5 ACC) used a 9-2 run in the first quarter to build an early 18-9 lead, then used a hot-shooting second quarter to take a 35-20 advantage into halftime. Duke went 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) from the field in the second quarter. As the Blue Devils torched the nets in the opening half, Virginia struggled to score, shooting 25.8 percent (8-of-31) in the first half.
The Cavaliers (11-15, 6-9 ACC) were able to keep pace with the Blue Devils in the second half, but couldn’t mount a run to erase the double-digit deficit.
“A tough one for us,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “We started slow and we just couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole we created of about 15 points. Duke just did what they do, and they did it well. We just had difficulty kind of stopping them and not allowing them to get into their comfort zone.”
Virginia’s trio of seniors all scored in double figures.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led the team with 15 points and seven rebounds despite constant defensive pressure from Duke. Lisa Jablonowski added 12 points and six rebounds, while Dominique Toussaint chipped in 10 points.
“They definitely played in Jocelyn’s space,” Thompson said of Duke’s defense. “There were a couple times where they kind of manned her and everyone else was in a zone, so something like a box and one. But we have several players on our team that kind of step up and carry the scoring load, especially when Jocelyn is having a tough time or teams aren’t allowing her to beat them.”
Leaonna Odom paced Duke with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Virginia travels to Virginia Tech on Sunday at 2 p.m., then closes out the regular season next week with a pair of home games against Pittsburgh (Feb. 27) and No. 10 N.C. State (Mar. 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.