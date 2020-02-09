The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 63-55 loss at No. 17 Florida State on Sunday at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.
Virginia (10-14, 5-8 ACC) used a 9-0 run at the start of the second quarter to erase an early eight-point deficit, but the Seminoles (20-4, 9-4 ACC) went into halftime having built back up a 33-25 lead.
Florida State led by double-digits again in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers narrowed the gap back down to four points in the final minute, but couldn’t complete a second comeback.
“Our runs, especially the one in the fourth quarter, came from us getting stops,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson. “That is what we talked about, getting stops. We got it down to five points about halfway through the fourth, but the first quarter is what hurt us. We built up that deficit in the first quarter, digging ourselves a hole and it was just tough to climb out of it. Offensive rebounds were a big factor.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 19 points to lead the Cavaliers. Willoughby went 7-of-14 from the field after starting the game 3-of-3.
Freshman guard Shemera Williams finished with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Kiah Gillespie scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Florida State. Morgan Jones had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Virginia returns home to host Miami on Thursday at 7 p.m., the first of three remaining home games for the Cavaliers this season.
