The Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a 72-59 loss to No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday in the championship game of the Duel in the Desert tournament at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.
The Bulldogs (11-2) built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, but the Cavaliers (5-6) rallied to tie the game, 26-26, in the second quarter. Mississippi State answered with a 14-4 run and took a 40-30 advantage into halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored the Cavaliers 19-10 in the third quarter to build a 23-point lead.
“I thought we played well," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We played hard and we played tough. We had lulls where we just couldn’t make shots, and they were making their shots on the opposite end. If we can’t make shots, we definitely need to get stops and can’t allow them to continue to do the things that they do well."
Virginia rallied in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to 10 points with 2:39 remaining, but could not get any closer.
"Our fourth-quarter rally was sparked by our defensive effort, but it was also the fact that we were able to make shots," Thompson said. "We got to the line. We got a couple of and-ones, and we were able to get points on the board.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby led all scorers with 21 points. She was one of three Cavaliers to score in double figures. Dominique Toussaint added 11 points, while Lisa Jablonowski chipped in 10. Freshman guard Kylie Kornegay-Lucas had a team-high seven rebounds.
Rickea Jackson was one of four Bulldogs to finish in double figures, finishing with a team-high 17 points.
Virginia was 21-of-54 shooting (38.9 percent), while Mississippi State shot 43.5 percent (27-of-62). The Bulldogs held a 39-33 rebounding edge.
The Cavaliers will take a short break for Christmas before diving into ACC play at Georgia Tech on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.
