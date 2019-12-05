The Virginia women’s basketball team fell behind big early on against Rutgers on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Cavaliers eventually narrowed the lead to one possession in the second half but could not complete the comeback in a 73-63 loss to the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Virginia (4-5) struggled to score early on and fell behind 15-2 with 2:57 to go in the first quarter. As the Cavaliers struggled, the Scarlet Knights (7-1) got hot at the end of the first quarter, going 6-of-8 from the field during a 14-2 run in the period to build a 21-7 lead.
“We didn’t start the game the way we were supposed to, and that put us in a position that was really difficult to pull ourselves out of,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “For about 33 minutes of the game, we played a really, really solid game, but that first six or seven minutes kicked our butt. It was really difficult for us to pull ourselves out of that hole. I feel that if our focus were different when we started off, then we would have put ourselves in a better position to win.”
The Cavaliers began chipping away in the second quarter. Freshman Shemera Williams and senior Jocelyn Willoughby combined to score UVa’s first 12 points in the stanza, cutting the deficit in half, 28-21, with three minutes left until halftime. UVa went into the break trailing by six, 37-31.
After Rutgers regained a double-digit advantage at 49-38, Willoughby hit a 3-pointer, followed by a steal by freshman Kylie Kornegay-Lucas that led to a jumper by freshman Carole Miller to cut the deficit back to a six, 49-43, with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.
Kornegay-Lucas then hit a corner 3-pointer to make it a three-point game, 49-46, but Rutgers answered with four-straight points to end the run. In the fourth quarter, the teams traded baskets early, with a jumper from Willoughby making it a five-point game, 60-55, with 5:12 remaining. But Virginia went cold after that, missing shots on four-straight possessions as Rutgers built up a double-digit lead.
Willoughby ended the field goal drought by hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final 51 seconds, but the Scarlet Knights held on for the 10-point victory.
Willoughby, who was playing 30 miles from her hometown of East Orange, New Jersey, finished with 27 points and six rebounds. Williams had 14 points and three assists in her collegiate debut.
“I thought that Shemera [Williams] was solid,” Thompson said. “She has so much more in her. I said that in the very beginning. She was set back a bit by an injury, but she is slowly working her way back, and that is a big addition for us.”
Arella Guirantes was one of four Rutgers players who finished the game in double figures, scoring 20 points.
Virginia is off for the next two weeks for exams before returning to action on Friday, Dec. 20 against UNLV at the Duel in the Desert Tournament in Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.