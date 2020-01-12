The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a 69-52 win over Boston College on Sunday at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC). Willoughby went 10-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line. She had her streak of consecutive-made free throws snapped at 24 in the third quarter. Willoughby has now scored 20 points or more in a game eight times this season.
Freshman guard Shemera Williams scored a season-high 17 points. Williams went 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line in her fifth double-digit scoring effort this season. Dominique Toussaint also finished in double figures for Virginia, scoring 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting to go along with five assists and five rebounds.
Emma Guy led Boston College (9-7, 2-3 ACC) with 21 points. Taylor Soule had a double-double, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“I wouldn’t say we played a complete game, but it was about 95 percent,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “There were some lapses at times, but our expectations are high because we know what they are capable of and what is possible for them. Defensively, I would say we definitely played a complete game. Offensively, there were some things we could have done better. I think you have to have the same expectations in a win as you would have in a loss.”
After a back-and-forth first quarter that ended with the teams tied at 17-17, the Cavaliers slowly pulled away, holding a 49-39 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. Virginia closed out strong, scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter to cap the victory. Strong shooting sparked the Cavaliers’ big fourth quarter. UVa shot 9-of-12 from the field in the final stanza and 53.7 percent (29-of-54) for the game. The Cavaliers’ defense limited Boston College to 33.9 percent shooting (19-of-56).
“Our effort today, our second-effort was a key,” Thompson said. “Boston College is a really tough team and very physical. They have great second effort. Our emphasis for this game was 50-50 balls. Making the second, third and fourth effort to make sure that when balls were loose, we were going after them. Another emphasis was our rotation. The way they swing the ball, action screens and things like that. It was necessary for us to be in help, but also helping the helper.”
Virginia hits the road again on Thursday, traveling to Wake Forest for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Demon Deacons.
