The Virginia women’s basketball program announced its ACC basketball slate on Tuesday. The Cavaliers will play 18 ACC games in addition to their 11 scheduled nonconference showdowns.
The Cavaliers play Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Virginia Tech both at home and on the road. UVa hosts Notre Dame, Syracuse, Clemson, Miami and Pittsburgh, while it only plays Georgia Tech, Boston College, Wake Forest, Louisville and Florida State on the road.
The Cavaliers will play five games that will be telvised on ACC Network, including both games against Virginia Tech, with three additional games televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks. The remaining nine conference games will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
The release from UVa also announced a time for the school’s annual “Meet the Teams Day” as well as the Blue-White Scrimmages. Those will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at John Paul Jones Arena.
The women’s team will scrimmage and host a skills competition at 3 p.m. with the men scrimmaging at 4 p.m. Following the conclusion of the men’s scrimmage, fans can meet both teams. The event is free for all spectators.
Virginia hopes to improve after finishing 12-19 last season and falling short of postseason play.
