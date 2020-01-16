The Virginia women’s basketball team fell behind big early and never fully recovered in a 62-56 loss to Wake Forest on Thursday night in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The Demon Deacons (11-6, 4-2 ACC) built a 16-point lead in the first half, but the Cavaliers chipped away throughout the rest of the game, pulling to within three points in the final three minutes of the game, but Wake Forest fended off Virginia’s comeback bid and held on for the victory.
“That first quarter gave us too deep of a hole, especially having to try to dig out of it on the road,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “Even though we continued to dig at it and fought through, it was a little too much to overcome.”
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby scored 20 points to lead three Cavaliers in double figures. Shemera Williams added 11 points, while Dominique Toussaint chipped in 10 for the Wahoos. Lisa Jablonowski narrowly missed a double-double for Virginia, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds.
Wake Forest had two players tally 20-point games. Gina Conti finished with 21 points, while Ivana Raca added 20.
Virginia shot 37.3 percent (22-of-59) for the game, while Wake Forest shot 38.5 percent (20-of-52). The Demon Deacons were dominant on the glass, out-rebounding Virginia 45-26.
“In the first half, they had 12 offensive rebounds,” Thompson said. “Twenty-five overall rebounds and 12 of them were offensive. That is hard for anyone to overcome. We didn’t box out and limit them to one shot so we could rebound and get into transition.”
Virginia returns to action on Sunday against Virginia Tech in a Commonwealth Clash game at 3 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Sunday’s game also is the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. There will be a pregame sports festival on the upper concourse of JPJ beginning at 1:30.
The festival will include sports stations for youth eighth grade and under to visit. Those completing all of the sports stations will receive a complimentary t-shirt. There will also be face painting, balloon artist, pop-a-shot, Plinko and a chance to meet Virginia student-athletes.
Doors to the arena open at 1:30, 30 minutes earlier than normal. The sports festival is free with admission to the game.
