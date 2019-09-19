The journey to No. 1 started in Michigan.
Unlike most teams, the Virginia women’s soccer team doesn’t spend all of summer camp working out in its home facilities. The No. 1 Cavaliers actually take a trip to upstate Michigan, in a scenic area near Glen Arbor, to practice and build team chemistry prior to embarking on a challenging fall schedule.
“We spend about 16 hours on a bus each way,” senior Meghan McCool said, “which could seem a little daunting, but it’s overnight so it’s not too bad. I think the special thing about Michigan is there are no distractions.”
Taking a 16-hour overnight bus trip to practice away from your home facilities might seem crazy. When faced with just a few weeks to integrate new players into a program hoping to compete for a national title, sometimes the craziest ideas work the best.
There is plenty of logic to the program’s decision, too.
It tends to be cooler in that area of Michigan than it is in Charlottesville during the summer, which allows the team to get more efficient practice without breaking down in the summer heat. Head coach Steve Swanson also wants a team that doesn’t separate itself into different classes.
While fans might look at UVa rosters and project out how different athletic teams will look in the future based on each player’s class, Swanson wants his players feeling like they’re a part of the 2019 squad regardless of their year. Putting his players in a new place away from outside distractions helps speed up the process of getting to know each other and feeling comfortable as a team.
“I think the first years, because they’re living in the dorms, they’re always going to be together or they’re going to be together more often than not,” Swanson said. “When we’re on road trips or when we go to preseason in Michigan, we can room them with the fourth years.”
Mixing room situations helps the players grow together as one unit, rather than four separate classes.
“When I came in, you couldn’t really tell which years were which,” Alexa Spaanstra said. “They were all integrated really well. I think coming in that’s how they kind of set the standard of how we’re all a big family, we’re all sisters.”
The results have worked.
Virginia is 8-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally. The Cavaliers have outscored their opponents by a whopping 32 goals, and underclassmen have played an instrumental role.
Diana Ordonez, a freshman who enrolled at UVa in January, leads the team with nine goals. Spaanstra, a sophomore, leads the team with seven assists. Of the team’s 35 goals, 22 have been scored by underclassmen.
According to Swanson, that’s a byproduct of great leadership from his upperclassmen. He believes his upperclassmen have created a welcoming environment and culture that eases the transition of the team’s youngest players.
“There’s always gonna be a transition,” Swanson said. “I always say it’s either academically, soccer wise or it’s just socially — they’re not used to being away from home. I think that’s one of the reasons why I think it’s so important to have a good group of leaders that can kind of help integrate and help manage that transition.”
While the leadership of the upperclassmen proves crucial in helping the freshman in all three phases of their transition, the more experienced players excel on the field as well.
Senior defenders Courtney Petersen, Zoe Morse and Phoebe McClernon have started every game for the Cavaliers and provide a formidable back line. McCool, a senior attacker, is second on the team with seven goals. She scored nine last year, tying for the team lead.
The talented group of seniors allows the freshmen and sophomores to perform well without the burden of heavy expectations. While external expectations are plentiful given the team’s top ranking, the Cavaliers aren’t too worried about where they stand after just eight games.
“We still have a lot to prove this season,” McCool said. “We haven’t even gotten into conference play yet, and our conference is the hardest, I think, in women’s soccer. It’s great to have the respect of other teams and other coaches, but I think we need to focus on ourselves.”
For a group that spent a chunk of its summer preparation together in an isolated area in Michigan, the process of focusing on themselves should come naturally.
