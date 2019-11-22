Members of the Washington State women’s soccer team stood about five yards from the touchline, clapping along as they belted out the lyrics to the WSU fight song in front of the couple dozen or so of their fans that had found their way to Central Virginia.
While the Cougars’ supporters waved flags and scarves, the Virginia Cavaliers slowly made their way off the pitch at Klöckner Stadium for the final time in 2019, long before they had anticipated.
Behind surgical counterattacks and unforgiving pressure in all three phases, unranked Washington State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the history of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament on Friday night, beating No. 1 seed Virginia, 3-2. It’s the second time in program history that WSU (14-6-1) has advanced to the Sweet 16.
From the opening kick, Washington State challenged UVa (17-2-3), which was previously undefeated in regulation this season and had yet to allow more than one goal in the first 90 minutes of a match in 2019. The Cougars’ two first-half goals less than 20 minutes apart — one in the 12th and the other in the 31st — were well-deserved as an agile WSU team only playing three full-backs took advantage of a favorable mismatch in the midfield.
“As much as we tried to prepare for the pressure, I thought they did a good job of putting us under the gun right away,” Virginia head coach Steve Swanson said. “We had a hard time putting together moments where we could impose the way we play on them ... we didn’t handle it as well as we could have.
“They’re very direct, they’re not trying to [just] play, they’re more trying to get the ball in our end and force mistakes and force turnovers. We coughed the ball up too easily in the first half and that causes transition moments, which they’re very good at.”
While UVa held a commanding 64-36 margin in possession percentage, only 13 percent of the Cavaliers’ touches were deep into WSU territory, compared to 28 for WSU, which will play West Virginia on Sunday in Charlottesville for a spot in the Round of 8.
The loss ended UVa’s streak of consecutive Sweet 16 appearances at 14.
In the 81st minute, Cougars senior forward Morgan Weaver met a through pass at the left side of the penalty area with plenty of space and dribbled to the edge the six-yard box. Virginia goalkeeper Michaela Moran parried Weaver’s shot back out to the middle and right to WSU freshman MacKenzie Frimpong-Ellertson, who pounced on the rebound and kept at it until the ball slowly rolled past Moran and to the back of the net, silencing the partisan crowd and sending the Cougars into a frenzy on the sideline.
“I was like, I know this is going to be on goal. If I can just be there and maybe clean up anything, and that’s exactly what happened,” Frimpong-Ellertson said.
Less than 10 minutes later, after UVa’s final possession came up empty and Washington State executed one final clear, WSU players sprinted onto the turf in celebration of the program’s biggest win ever.
Frimpong-Ellertson’s mother, Tina played on the 2007 World Cup team, and her godmother is former national team star Hope Solo; the two were briefly teammates at the University of Washington. A pair of other U.S. legends close to the Frimpong family, Abby Wambach and Briana Scurry, sent Washington State a video message before the game.
Still catching her breath, Frimpong-Ellertson remembered clearly what the two icons of her sport told her team.
“When it comes to tournament play, rankings don’t matter,” she said. “It’s whoever shows up on the day, and I think that was proven today.”
