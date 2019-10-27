The No. 1 Virginia women’s soccer team remained one of two unbeaten teams in the nation thanks to a 6-1 victory over Boston College on Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
The six goals is the most in ACC play this season by the Cavaliers (14-0-3, 6-0-3 ACC) and third-most scored this season by Virginia as five different players found the net.
Sophomore forward Ashlynn Serepca turned in a brace off the bench, including what proved to be the game-winning goal with a nifty redirect late in the first half. Senior forward Meghan McCool also scored for the 13th time this season and for the fourth consecutive match as she moved into a tie with Diana Ordonez for the team lead in goals scored.
The goal by Boston College (8-7-2, 1-7-1 ACC) was the first scored from the run of play against the Cavaliers this season and snapped a streak of 775 minutes without allowing a goal by junior keeper Laurel Ivory dating back to the conference opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 20. The streak was the second longest without conceding a goal in program history by a keeper. It was only the fourth goal allowed by Ivory this season.
“It was a good result for us,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. “We scored some quality goals and the score was certainly not indicative of the game. Boston College has some good attacking personalities and we knew it was going to be a challenge for us. Our depth really gave us some good minutes and both of our goalkeepers made some outstanding saves.”
