The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team won the ACC championship in dominant fashion on Saturday, recording the best score in program history with 1,492.5 points at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
It is the Cavaliers’ 11th ACC team championship since 2008.
Virginia junior Paige Madden was named the ACC Championships’ Most Valuable Swimmer. Madden won five titles during the meet, which included three individual championships, and scored 96 points.
Madden is the first Cavalier to win the honor since Lauren Purdue won the award for the third time in 2013. Madden’s ACC Championship MVP award is the 14th in program history and most by a conference school in ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving history.
Virginia is now tied with North Carolina for the most ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in conference history with 16.
UVa won 10 events throughout the meet, including six individual titles and four relay championships. The Cavaliers recorded individual wins from Kate Douglass, Madden and Morgan Hill in addition to winning four of five relays.
Madden and Hill captured individual titles during Saturday’s finals. The Cavaliers also recorded their fourth relay win as Douglass, Lexi Cuomo, Madden and Hill captured the 400-yard freestyle relay title.
Dropping nearly eight seconds off her career-best time in the event, Madden swam a time of 15:50.38 to win the ACC title in the mile. Her time ranks second in UVa history and is the third-fastest time in the NCAA this season.
Madden topped Saturday night’s final in the 1650-yard freestyle by over 10 seconds. She recorded her fourth career individual ACC win. She won the 200 and 500-yard freestyle and was a member of the 400 and 800-yard freestyle relay teams at the meet. She now holds a total of eight career ACC titles, tying for 10th most ACC championships in program history.
Hill won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.47 and aided the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a victory during the Saturday’s finals. Hill captured her 11th career ACC title. She ranks fifth in UVa history for most ACC Championships. Including this year’s championship, she has finished first in three individual and eight relay events.
Douglass, Cuomo, Madden and Hill battled for a time of 3:10.57 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Cavaliers won the event by a second and captured their fourth ACC title in a relay at the meet. The time ranks third in program history.
In addition to her win in the 400-yard freestyle relay, Douglass won ACC titles earlier in the week in the 200-yard individual medley, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
