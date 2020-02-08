FROM STAFF REPORTS
The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team rallied from two goals down in final five minutes to defeat Navy 14-13 in overtime on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Trailing 13-11 with 4:11 left on the clock in regulation, the Cavaliers (1-0) scored three consecutive goals in the final five minutes of game time. Nora Bowen scored her third goal of the day to cut the Navy lead to 13-12 with 2:56 remaining, then assisted Ashlyn McGovern, who scored the tying goal to send the game to overtime. McGovern then scored the game-winner 46 seconds into extra time.
“I have to credit Navy with playing a really consistent, much better game from start to finish than we did,” Virginia coach Julie Myers said. “I feel like we stole a game off of Navy, because they out-played us. It was great to see that we made huge plays when we really needed to make a stop or score a goal. The team really believed in each other and they were able to make it happen.”
McGovern finished with a career-high five goals to lead Virginia, while Bowen had three goals and three assists. Annie Dyson and Lillie Kloak each had two goals. Courtlynne Caskin had one goal and one assist, while Sammy Mueller added one goal for the Wahoos. Natalie Irwin led the Midshipmen with four goals.
Goalie Charlie Campbell made eight saves, including a stop that gave UVa the ball back with 1:19 to play. The Cavaliers led 20-12 in ground balls. Navy had the edge in draw controls (18-10) but committed 26 fouls.
Virginia heads to California next week for a two-game road swing. The Cavaliers face Stanford on Feb. 14 and California on Feb. 16. Myers hopes her team can apply the lessons from Saturday’s victory during their trip out west.
“A lot to learn from this game with big challenges coming up,” Myers said. “Grateful for the win and proud of the girls for sticking together and gutting it out.”
