1. Clemson 2-0/1-0 (1): No. 1 Clemson controlled the pace of Saturday’s game against No. 12 Texas A&M from the opening kick and shut down the Aggies’ running game. Offensively, Justyn Ross and Tee Higgins looked unstoppable again in the passing game, and Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon looked like a scary one-two punch on the ground. Next: at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
2. Virginia 2-0/1-0 (3): Bryce Perkins totaled three touchdowns and Joe Reed added two, one of which was a 100-yard kick return, and, as expected, No. 25 Virginia rolled past William & Mary. The defense didn’t allow a 100-yard rusher for the fourth straight game, and it has produced nine sacks through the first two games. But Florida State comes to town Saturday for the first time since 2010, and the Seminoles are a different beast. Next: vs. Florida State, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
3. North Carolina 2-0/1-0 (6): True freshman quarterback Sam Howell (16-of-24, 274 yards, 2 TDs) looked impressive in a 28-25 win over Miami, and he caught an 18-yard pass. Receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome both averaged more than 20 yards per catch, but the defense struggled to slow Miami down. Next: at Wake Forest, 6 p.m., Friday.
4. Boston College 2-0/1-0 (4): Quarterback Anthony Brown put three touchdowns on the board for the second week in a row. The difference against Richmond was that all three were through the air. The Eagles also had three running backs with at least 80 rushing yards, led by David Bailey’s 97. Next: vs. Kansas, 7:30 p.m., Friday.
5. N.C. State 2-0/0-0 (5): Quarterback Matthew McKay had an easy day at the office as the Wolfpack racked up more than 300 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last weekend against Western Carolina. The defense held the Catamounts to eight rushing yards. The Mountaineers should offer a bit more of a challenge this weekend. Next: at West Virginia, noon, Saturday
6. Syracuse 1-1/0-0 (2): The Orange gave up 42 points in the first half and had their doors blown off by Maryland, 63-20. They surrendered 650 yards of offense and 354 yards on the ground, and next on the schedule is Trevor Lawrence, Travis Ettiene and the defending national champion Clemson Tigers. Next: vs. No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
7. Miami 0-2/0-1 (7): It was in a losing effort, but redshirt freshman quarterback Jarren Williams (30-of-39, 309 yards, 2 TDs) had a nice bounce-back game after a tough outing in the opener against Florida. Deejay Dallas and Cam’Ron Harris were effective in the running game, and KJ Osborn continued to look like one of the most explosive wide receivers in the ACC. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m., Saturday.
8. Virginia Tech 1-1/0-1 (9): Virginia Tech kept Old Dominion out of the end zone until the second half and exorcised the demons of last season’s upset in Norfolk with a 31-17 victory. Quarterback Ryan Willis threw a pair of touchdown passes, and the defense came up with five sacks. Next: vs. Furman, noon, Saturday.
9. Duke 1-1/0-0 (10): After opening the season against Alabama, Duke had considerably less trouble moving the ball against North Carolna A&T. Quarterback Quentin Harris (30-of-42, 345 yards) threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and ran for a game-high 83 yards and another score. Two of his touchdown passes went to freshman receiver Jalon Calhoun. Next: at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m., Saturday.
10. Pittsburgh 1-1/0-1 (8): Quarterback Kenny Pickett (26-of-37, 321, 1 TD) and wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (10 catches, 138 yards, 1 TD) had impressive days through the air against Ohio, but the running game was by no means dominant and the Panthers only scored three points in the second half. That isn’t going to cut it against Penn State. Next: at No. 13 Penn State, noon, Saturday.
11. Florida State 1-1/0-0 (11): A week after blowing a lead against a Boise State team led by a true freshman quarterback, Florida State surrendered 419 yards of offense and had to go into overtime to beat Louisiana-Monroe, 45-44. On the bright side, James Blackman threw for three touchdown passes and Cam Akers ran for 193 yards and two scores. Next: at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
12. Louisville 1-1/0-0 (12): Quarterback Jawon Pass threw four touchdown passes, fellow quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for 73 yards and a score and the defense gave up just 172 yards in the first win of the Scott Satterfield era. Redshirt freshman Javian Hawkins added 123 rushing yards. Next: at Western Kentucky, 4 p.m., Saturday.
13. Wake Forest 2-0/0-0 (13): Quarterback Jamie Newman (21-of-27, 312 yards) threw for three touchdowns and receiver Scotty Washington caught seven passes for 158 yards and two scores in a 41-21 win over Rice. Freshman running back Kenneth Walker III added 125 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Next: vs. North Carolina, 6 pm., Friday.
14. Georgia Tech 1-1/0-1 (14): Georgia Tech didn’t find the end zone through the air last week, but the Yellow Jackets got it done on the ground thanks to touchdowns by Tobias Oliver and Jordan Mason (20 carries, 99 yards) in a 14-10 win over South Florida. It was Geoff Collins’ first win as Georgia Tech’s head coach and the Jackets’ first win in their new spread offense. Next: vs. The Citadel, 12:30 p.m., Saturday.
