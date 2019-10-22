Duke kicker AJ Reed put his hand in the air, signaling that he was ready to kick. He took a stride toward the ball, delivering a blow with his right foot. As the ball soared through the air directly to No. 2, everyone in Scott Stadium thought the same thing.
Why would you kick the ball to Joe Reed?
“Every time they kick the ball and it’s not out of the end zone, I just scream out ‘Why are you kicking it to him?!’ Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois said. “Because, I mean, the guy averages at least 40 yards a return. The return earlier in the game, he nearly took that back. So I was just like ‘Why are you kicking it to him?’”
Reed caught the ball at the five-yard line on the right side of the field and sprinted forward. He reached the 25 and faced two Duke players head on, including the kicker. He stuck his foot in the ground, cut hard left and raced toward the left sideline, leaving both players in the dust.
He darted up the left sideline like a sprinter jumping out of the starting blocks. A Duke defender was a few yards ahead of Reed at the 30-yard line when Reed just passed the 25. As Reed accelerated, Duke’s best hope at making a tackle looked like he was running in mud. The Virginia senior burst across midfield as the Scott Stadium crowd roared.
They had seen the ending to this script four times before.
As he reached Duke’s 30, Reed took a peek to his right. He saw a defender coming from his right with a great tackling angle. Reed looked back ahead, giving the appearance that he would try to outrun the defender. At the 15, Reed quickly cut back to his right, turning the Duke defender around and creating a clear lane to the end zone.
Reed jogged into the end zone, tallying the fifth kickoff return touchdown of his career and giving Virginia a commanding 34-7 lead over the Blue Devils.
“They learned their lesson,” Dubois said. “He’s very electrifying back there, so whoever decides to kick to him is going to learn the hard way.”
Reed ranks second nationally in kickoff return average at 39.4 yards per return. He’s one of only 19 players in the history of the FBS to amass over 2,800 career kickoff return yards, and he has the possibility to become the 10th to reach 3,000.
He’s the only player with 2,800 career kickoff return yards and an average return that goes for over 28 yards. T.Y. Hilton, a member of the Indianapolis Colts, is the only other player with that many career kickoff return yards and a return average of 27-plus yards per return.
Despite an illustrious career, teams still elect to kick Reed the football. The decision puzzles fans, coaches and players.
“I am surprised now that they kick it to me,” Reed said. “But we are still in the ACC playing great teams, so if they do kick it to me, I will be thankful for the opportunity.”
The Cavaliers are thankful, too.
With Reed’s kickoff return average at just under 40 yards per return on his 15 returns, opposing teams would statistically save about 4.5 yards per kick if they kicked the ball out of bounds instead of knocking it toward Reed.
“They’re surprised when he gets tackled anywhere close to the 50,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his players. “It’s an amazing thing. They actually are surprised if he doesn’t cross the 50, which is a pretty powerful compliment from his peers.”
Louisville knows what to expect from Reed this coming Saturday. Head coach Scott Satterfield praised Reed at his weekly press conference, saying, “That guy is really good.”
“I always think that with kick return guys, you have to be a special person, and he is,” Satterfield said, “There’s something about his speed and power. He’s able to run through some [arm tackles], but he also has the vision to know where to hit it and the timing of it.”
Reed’s ability isn’t a secret. He’s one of the most decorated kick returners in not just the ACC, but also the history of college football.
Conference foes know Reed can demoralize teams with game-changing plays. Yet, for some unknown reason, they keep kicking him the ball.
With every kick that floats into his hands, Reed will continue to be grateful, as fans, players and UVa coaches will remain pleasantly surprised.
