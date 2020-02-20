“When you make some 3s, it makes a big difference,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said, grinning.
Bennett made the comment after the Virginia men’s basketball team knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range in a 78-65 win over Boston College on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers (18-7, 10-5 ACC) scored a season-high 78 points and became just the 10th Division I squad since the start of February to post multiple performances with 10 made 3-pointers and a 3-point shooting percentage over 50% in those performances.
In the early months of the season, this type of shooting display seemed impossible.
UVa eclipsed 40% 3-point shooting once in its first 19 games. Bennett’s squad has hit the 40% threshold four times in its past six outings, including a season-high 58.8% mark against Boston College.
The Cavaliers made seven or more 3-pointers as a team just once in November. Tomas Woldetensae has made seven 3-pointers in a game twice in February. In his last four games, Woldetensae’s 18 made 3-pointers are more than the 15 shots from beyond the arc North Carolina’s entire team has made in its last four games.
While Woldetensae has emerged as the clear No. 1 shooting threat, he hasn’t been the only guy knocking down shots for the Cavaliers. Jay Huff went 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against Boston College, and Kody Stattmann made a career-high two 3-pointers.
Against North Carolina, freshman Casey Morsell tied his career-high with a pair of 3-pointers. Kihei Clark is 6-of-13 (46.2%) from 3-point range in his past four games. After early months of woeful shooting, the Cavaliers look like a dangerous team from deep.
Improved shooting brings with it victories. The Cavaliers beat Boston College to earn their sixth win in their past seven games. Defense was the never the issue. The Cavaliers have ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency since the 2013-14 season. UVa ranks fourth this year, but has spent the last few weeks in the 200s in offensive efficiency.
That’s changing.
Wednesday, Bennett actually told his team to keep pushing on the offensive end.
“You never assume anything offensively,” Bennett said. “That was the message to the guys. I said, ‘Hey, it’s really good offense, but whatever you do, don’t get too comfortable.’”
Early in the season, the Cavaliers were struggling to generate any offense. Wednesday their head coach warned them not to be complacent because things were going so well offensively.
Only five games remain on UVa’s schedule, as the season hits the final stretch. March is just over a week away. With the most important time of the year coming up, Virginia’s offense is peaking.
“You want to be playing your best basketball heading into March,” Boston College head coach Jim Christian said. “I think they’re playing their best basketball heading into March … I know this, I wouldn’t want to see them in the NCAA Tournament.”
Virginia’s offense scored fewer than 50 points in four of its first eight games. The Cavaliers have hit at least 60 points in five of their past eight games, with two 70-point outbursts.
Behind Woldetensae and improved 3-point shooting, Virginia’s offense is heating up.
“They are definitely playing better basketball when it needs to be done,” Christian said. “I think if you asked Tony — maybe you guys should ask him — would you rather play your best basketball in November or March? I’d rather play my best basketball in March. That’s why they have a banner up there. It wasn’t like, we played great on Nov. 25th around Thanksgiving. They don’t put that banner up there. They put up the one in March.”
