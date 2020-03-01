Plenty of college sporting events generate buzz, but few games live up to the hype.
Saturday’s clash between Duke and Virginia lived up to the buildup.
UVa (21-7, 13-5 ACC) took down No. 7 Duke 52-50 in a game that pitted the ACC’s best scoring offense in Duke against the ACC’s best scoring defense in Virginia. UVa’s style prevailed in a game that could’ve gone either way until the final horn sounded.
Ralph Sampson sat courtside as Jay Huff chased down his single-game blocked shot record, coming just two blocks shy of Sampson’s program-record 12 blocks.
“Ralph apparently had 12, so it’s not that cool,” Huff joked.
Before Huff’s stellar showing, Tony Bennett noticed former UVa basketball coach and athletic director Terry Holland sitting courtside and took a few seconds to soak in the occasion.
“It made my heart smile to see Coach Holland sitting across the court with his wife,” Bennett said. “I don’t even know if he saw me, but I looked at him and I smiled, and I thought of all he’s done for this program. I thought of my dad, and I saw his wife. It was a sweet moment.”
On the sidelines, the game pinned two of the ACC’s best programs against each other. The matchup put Bennett up against Mike Krzyzewski in an elite coaching showdown. The result was a two-point thriller.
Facing Duke and Coach K meant a bit more to Huff, a Durham native. He wasn’t just chasing Sampson’s block record, he wanted to beat the team he grew up watching.
“I grew up going to Duke games all the time,” Huff said. “I have a picture with Coach K on my fridge back home, but I don’t think he would recognize the picture without the beard. I was like eight.”
Huff played historically well — finishing with 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds — against the historically great program from his hometown. On the other side, rocking Duke’s black and blue uniforms was star freshman Vernon Carey Jr.
The NBA prospect gave Huff and the Wahoos all they could handle, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes on the floor. He also added three blocks.
Huff was up for the challenge.
The redshirt junior shined on national television, as ESPN’s Dick Vitale screamed about the 7-footer huffing and puffing as he blocked shot after shot. Virginia’s sixth consecutive victory came with a capacity crowd of 14,629 people crammed into John Paul Jones Arena.
Saturday’s game brought storylines in bunches.
Huff put on a shot-blocking display against his hometown team in front of the greatest shot blocker in program history. Bennett made a point to mention how much seeing Holland meant to him. Holland watched as Bennett took his turn at beating Krzyzewski.
Most importantly, the game delivered.
UVa prevailed by two points, as Duke’s Tre Jones missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Bennett had flashbacks of Jones’ brother, Tyus, knocking down a dagger 3-pointer against the Cavaliers in 2015 to secure a 69-63 Blue Devils win in JPJ Arena.
“I really had that thought when I saw it,” Bennett said. “What is going on with this family? But they’re winners, and they’re special.”
Duke and Virginia squared off Saturday in an important ACC game. Both teams remain firmly in the ACC title hunt with the final week of the regular season arriving.
Such a meaningful game felt deserving of a special atmosphere. Saturday’s game received that elite college basketball environment.
Holland and Sampson watched. Bennett and Krzyzewski coached. Carey Jr. and Huff battled. Vitale and the crowd screamed.
The final precursor to March gave college basketball fans a glimpse of what their favorite month may bring.
“I’ve coached a lot of games,” Krzyzewski said. “This is a really good basketball game. This was not a good basketball game, this was a really good basketball game where every kid out there competed.”
