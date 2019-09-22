Watch again

Virginia linebacker Zane Zandier is usually the one creating piles of players on the field. On Saturday night, he found himself on the bottom of one.

With the offense struggling to gain any traction, the Cavaliers needed a momentum-shifting play from the defense.

Zandier was happy to oblige.

Early in the third quarter, with Virginia trailing by 10 points and having produced fewer than 80 yards of offense, Zandier was trailing a running back in coverage as Old Dominion quarterback Stone Smartt retreated from pressure inside the Monarchs’ 10. He stepped in front of a pass and saw nobody between him and the end zone, and trotted across the goal line to cut the Monarchs’ lead to 17-14.

Zandier crossed the goal line with one hand pointed toward the night sky to cut ODU’s lead to 17-14 and was immediately mobbed by his teammates. Sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Faumui led the charge.

“It was a lot of fun celebrating with the guys. We all worked so hard as a defense,” Zandier said. “No matter if it was me making the play or anybody else, we would celebrate the same.”

Zandier said it was his first pick-six since his days on the high school junior varsity team. He said the cast on his hand didn’t have much effect on the catch, and all he could think while nearing the goal line was “don’t get caught.”

“It was a lot of fun out there. It is a physical team and they we were playing well,” Zandier said. “We rolled with the punches, and we’re a second-half team, it seems.”

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall called the interception the critical play in a game that ended with Virginia improving to 4-0 for the first time since 2004.

“All kinds of learning experiences for our program — playing from behind is a challenge,” Mendenhall said. “Our defense adjusted mindset wise and production wise faster than our offense, but we pulled off the comeback.”

Virginia (4-0, 2-0 ACC) got a scare right from the start as Old Dominion’s Blake Watson took the opening kickoff deep into Virginia territory, but the play was negated by a holding penalty. Things didn’t get much better in the first quarter for the Cavaliers.

Old Dominion (1-2) scored on its first three possessions and the Cavaliers found themselves trailing 17-0 by the second quarter.

“Old Dominion showed up ready and hungry and eager to play, and it took us and our program much longer to reach that same state,” Mendenhall said. “They came to the University of Virginia to win a football game and that was apparent right from the beginning.”

The defense, especially, came to life in the second half, though. Four of its sacks same after halftime, and for the second time this season, the Cavaliers shut out an opponent in the third and fourth quarters. They also held Pittsburgh scoreless in the second half of the season opener.

Even when the offense struggles the way it did Saturday night, the Cavaliers know they have a defense that can carry them when needed.

“I think it’s mindset. We train like that every week, and we don’t try to have ups and downs. We just keep it steady,” linebacker Rob Snyder said. “We just came out in the second half and stuck to our game, trusted our culture and got the goose egg.”