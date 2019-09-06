FIELD HOCKEY
No. 11 Virginia defeats UMass Lowell
The No. 11 Virginia field hockey team remained undefeated after topping UMass Lowell, 4-1, on Friday at Turf Field. Junior striker Makayla Gallen scored a pair of goals to lead the Cavaliers (3-0). It was Gallen’s second multi-goal game of the year. She leads the team in goals (four) and points (eight)
“The team stuck to the game plan today, and it got us the win,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “At this time of the season, there are some things that are working really well, and we need to keep doing those and keep fixing the little bits that need improvement. Job well done by the defense again today, but the attack also really found their rhythm.”
MEN’S GOLF
Orischak seventh at Carpet Capital Collegiate
Senior Andrew Orischak shot even-par 72 and is tied for seventh place to lead Virginia during Friday’s opening round at the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Rocky Face, Georgia. The Cavaliers finished the first day in 14th place after shooting 22-over 310. Georgia Tech leads the field at 4-under 284.
UVa freshman Pietro Bovari had the team’s second-best round, shooting 3-over 75. He is in 30th place. David Morgan is 72nd at 80, Christopher White is 78th at 83 and Jack Montague is 79th at 84.
MEN’S SOCCER
No. 7 Cavaliers play host to High Point
The No. 7 Virginia men’s soccer team returns home to face High Point at Klöckner Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.. The game will air online on ACC Network Extra.
Virginia (2-0) is looking to go 3-0 to open the season for the fourth time in George Gelnovatch’s tenure and first time since 2017. The Cavaliers face High Point (1-1) for the first time since 2012, a 2-1 Virginia victory at Klöckner Stadium.
The Wahoos have yet to allow a goal this season and beat defending national champion Maryland 2-0 on Monday. Virginia will be High Point’s second-straight nationally ranked opponent. The Panthers dropped a 1-0 road decision on Monday against then-No. 21 Charlotte.
VOLLEYBALL
Wahoos split pair of games
The Virginia volleyball team opened the Rutgers Invitational with a 1-1 day after downing Princeton 3-1 and falling to Towson by the same scoreline.
Freshman Jayna Francis floored 16 kills in her first career start and hit .429 to help Virginia to a 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 victory over Princeton. Senior Jelena Novakovic led the match with 17 kills while Milla Ciprian added 11 kills and seven blocks.
