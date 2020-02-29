TRACK AND FIELD
Scott wins ACC indoor triple jump crown
Virginia senior Jordan Scott won his third indoor triple jump competition and was named the ACC Field Performer of the Meet for the second time, one indoor and one outdoor honor, to highlight the Cavaliers’ final day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships at Notre Dame’s Loftus Sports Center.
The Cavalier men finish third (87 points) behind Florida State (140) and Virginia Tech (109) while the UVa women were 10th (34 points). Virginia Tech won the women’s meet.
Scott, the reigning NCAA indoor triple jump champion, posted a jump of 16.42m (53’10.5”) on his first attempt in the prelims and that mark held up as the best of the day. It was the fifth ACC Championship of his career. He also won the league’s outdoor triple jump and long jump events in 2019.
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cavaliers finish 2nd at ACC Championships
The Virginia men’s swimming and diving team concluded the ACC Championships on Saturday with the Cavaliers capturing their best team finish at the conference meet since 2013. Virginia scored 1,098 points, second-highest point total in program history, to finish as the conference runner-up.
The second-place finish was the best team finish since the Cavaliers won the conference title in 2013. N.C. State won its sixth consecutive conference championship with 1,250 points. Louisville finished third with 1,066 points.
Keefer Barnum led the team on the final day of competition. The junior set a UVa record in the 200-yard breaststroke on his way to a second-place finish and All-ACC honors in the event. He recorded a career-best time of 1:52.91 top the UVa record set by Yannick Kaeser in 2015. Barnum earned his first All-ACC honor of the meet and second of his career.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 7 UVa falls to No. 1 North Carolina
The No. 7 Virginia women’s lacrosse team was tied with No. 1 North Carolina 11-11 with 15 minutes to play, but a late surge gave the Tar Heels the 18-12 win on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium
Virginia (4-2, 0-1 ACC) scored the first two goals of the game and had the lead at the half. UVa was up 11-10 with just under 15 minutes to play when North Carolina (5-0, 1-0 ACC) made a 7-0 run over 10 minutes surge ahead.
Taylor Regan and Nora Bowen led the Cavaliers with three goals apiece. Sammy Mueller had four points on one goal and three assists. Jamie Ortega led UNC with five goals.
SOFTBALL
Middle innings sink Cavs against Clemson
Virginia fought its way back from a four-run deficit in the first inning to tie the game, but Clemson (13-7, 2-0 ACC) scored four unanswered to clinch the series with an 8-4 victory on Saturday.
Katie Goldberg and Donna Friedman lifted back-to-back home runs in the third while Mikaila Fox drove in two runs with a double to lead the Cavaliers (8-7, 0-2 ACC). Molly Grube took the loss in the circle. Grube (1-4) allowed all eight Tiger runs in three innings.
MEN'S SQUASH
Virginia edges Yale in comeback win
The seventh-seeded Virginia men’s squash team (18-5) topped sixth-seeded Yale (9-8) in a Potter Cup consolation semifinal match at Murr Center Squash Courts on Saturday. After falling behind 3-0, the Cavaliers rallied to take the come-from-behind win at 5-4. Virginia will play in the Potter Cup consolation finals on Sunday (March 1). The team will face fifth-seeded Rochester at 11:30 a.m.
