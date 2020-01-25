MEN'S TENNIS
UVa defeats Memphis to reach weekend final
The No. 23 Virginia men’s tennis team (3-1) defeated Memphis 4-0 on Saturday to advance to the final of the ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
After splitting results on doubles courts one and two, Christian Alshon and Ryan Goetz picked up a 6-4 win on court three to secure the doubles point. In singles, Carl Söderlund had a dominant 6-2, 6-0 win to give UVa a 2-0 lead. Goetz won in straight sets to make it 3-0. Alshon clinched the victory with his straight-set victory.
Virginia will take on No. 17 N.C. State (5-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the ITA Kickoff Weekend final. The winning team will earn a berth in the 2020 ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 14-17 in Madison, Wisconsin.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Cavaliers rally for win over Tennessee
The No. 20 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) secured a berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships after rallying for a 4-3 victory over No. 22 Tennessee (3-1) at the ITA Kickoff regional at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday.
After dropping the doubles point and falling behind 3-1 in the overall match score, Virginia got victories from the back half of the lineup to complete the comeback. Vivian Glozman, Chloe Gullickson and Sofia Munera all battled to three-set victories to lock up the win for the Cavaliers. Natasha Subhash provided the other point for the Cavaliers as she swept through her match at the top of the lineup in straight sets.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Virginia sweeps North Carolina
The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams set five facility records in their win against North Carolina on Saturday at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. The No. 6 Cavalier women defeated No. 15 North Carolina 171.5-125.5 and the No. 17 Cavalier men topped the Tar Heels 181-118 to close out the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.