SWIMMING AND DIVING
Virginia wins two ACC titles
Virginia won two ACC titles to open competition on Wednesday at the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving and Men’s Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The Cavalier women swept the relay competitions and captured a podium finish from senior diver Sydney Dusel to finish the first day of events in first place.
The Cavaliers concluded the opening day with a score of 166. Notre Dame is in second place with a score of 165, while N.C. State is in third with a score of 135.
Virginia opened the day with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Caroline Gmelich, Alexis Wenger, Kate Douglass and Morgan Hill set an ACC meet and Greensboro Aquatic Center facility record with a time of 1:34.27 to out-touch NC State for the top time.
The Cavaliers followed with their 13th consecutive victory in the 800-yard freestyle relay. Kyla Valls, Paige Madden, Ella Nelson and Megan Moroney captured a time of 6:55.66 to win the event by four seconds. Virginia’s time ranks second in the NCAA this season and is the fourth-fastest time in UVa history.
