SOCCER
Ordonez, Donasiyano earn ACC weekly honors
Virginia soccer players Diana Ordonez and Irakoze Donasiyano were both named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Ordonez helped the Cavaliers to an undefeated week with wins over East Carolina and No. 12 West Virginia. The freshman scored two goals in each match, including the game-winning goal against the Mountaineers in Sunday afternoon’s match.
For the week, Ordonez tallied four goals on nine shots with five of her shots on frame. The freshman currently leads the ACC in goals scored this season (8) and points (18). She has scored multiple goals in three of the four matches this season for the Cavaliers.
Donasiyano scored both goals in the Virginia men's soccer team's season-opening 2-0 win over 2018 NCAA Tournament participant Pacific on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium. He tallied the Cavaliers’ first goal of the 2019 season in the 44th minute before putting the Cavaliers up 2-0 with his second score in the 48th minute.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Miller to be inducted into IWLCA Hall of Fame
Former Virginia women’s lacrosse coach Jane Miller will be inducted into the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 class, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Miller coached at Virginia from 1983 to 1995 and posted a 145-44 record during her 12 seasons guiding the Cavaliers. Miller’s teams made six NCAA semifinal appearances and claimed the Championship in both 1991 and 1993. Miller was named the Division I Coach of the Year in 1991 by the IWLCA, coached three IWLCA Players of the Year and was on the staff for Team USA at the 1986 IFWLA World Cup.
As an administrator, Miller served on the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse committee for several years and was elected as the chair of the NCAA Division I Championship/Sports Management Cabinet in 2011.
