WRESTLING
No. 23 Virginia splits matches
The No. 23 Virginia wrestling team (3-1) split a pair of duals on Saturday, shutting out LIU (1-4) before falling in the afternoon finale against No. 8 Arizona State (1-0) at the Journeymen Duals. The Cavaliers defeated LIU 49-0 in the first dual before falling 27-12 to the eighth-ranked Sun Devils.
Junior Jay Aiello, freshman Justin McCoy and sophomore Denton Spencer went undefeated on the day to help lead the Cavaliers. As part of their day, both Spencer and McCoy picked up wins over nationally-ranked opponents in the dual with the Sun Devils as Spencer pinned No. 17 Josh Maruca before McCoy followed it up with a decision over No. 17 Jacori Teemer.
GOLF
Bovari ties for second at Spirit International
Virginia freshman golfer Pietro Bovari tied for runner-up honors in the men’s individual competition at the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship in Trinity, Texas. Using a best-ball format, Bovari tallied 16 total instances over 54 holes of play while representing Italy.
Thanks to his play, Bovari helped Italy to tie for ninth in the men’s competition among the 19 nations represented at the event. The Italian squad was seventh in the combined competition featuring both men’s and women’s results.
On the women’s side, UVa freshman Virginia Bossi was 28th overall with six total instances. She helped the Italian women’s squad to a tie for fifth place in the team competition.
