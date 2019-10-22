Qualified Charlottesville-registered voters may vote absentee in the city's Voter Registration Office throughout several days ahead of the upcoming election.
Voters may submit absentee ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays through Nov. 1, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
The office is located in the City Hall Annex, next to the Sprint Pavilion. Curbside service is available for absentee voters who are disabled, or who are 65 or older and have a qualifying absentee voting reason.
Voters must show a photo ID when voting in person, just as on Election Day. Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID may apply for a free voter ID during office hours in the Voter Registration Office.
On Election Day, Nov. 5, all polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Curbside voting is available at all polling places for voters who are disabled, or age 65 or older.
If you have a question about where you vote, absentee voting or other voting issues, please call the office at (434) 970-3250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.