I miss each of you so much! Our face-to-face time together was cut too short. As we are embarking on a new way to do school and continue our math exploration, you all should be proud of all this time is teaching you. Each of you are having to be flexible and able to adapt to all the changes around us.
Don't forget about your goals, you can still keep chasing them, I'm still here to help you. Think about the story you want to be able to share about this time. Remember to be kind to yourself, get outside and keep on being you! Oh, one more thing, don't forget to check your school email! Virtual hugs and love to you all!
