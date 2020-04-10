Burley Bears, This has been quite a journey. But there is power in the tools you’ve been given to succeed during this time. Your generation can navigate multiple worlds and bounce between virtual and digital spaces with ease. You are part of the most racially and ethnically diverse generation, and you embrace those differences.. You are courageous and put yourselves out there for the world to see. You push boundaries and challenge norms. You have always found a way to accomplish your goals. and you will again, this time by leaps and bounds. I look forward to the day we can get back into our classroom and pick up where we left off.
Ms. Crittenden
Art Teacher
