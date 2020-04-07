Hey kindergarten friends!
I miss you all so, stinkin' much!!! I miss your sweet faces, your hugs, your stories, all your questions, your jokes, your kindness, your smiles, and even your frowns :-).
We had a lot of fun learning and growing together...but there was still so much more we didn't get to do. I'm sorry our time together was cut short. For now, it's safer for you to be at home with your families. You are so brave...and WOW, what awesome problem solvers you are! You have the BIGGEST, fattest brains...and hearts :-). I know you are doing such a great job learning at home with your families!
Remember to keep in touch, and I'll do the same. I can't wait to see you again! I'm so proud of you all! You rocked kindergarten and you are going to rock 1st grade too! I love you guys!
Mrs. Marshall
