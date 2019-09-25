SEPT. 27
TUMC SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The women of Trinity United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The church is located on Main Street in Orange. There will be a love donation for the benefit of Methodist missions, both locally and worldwide. Call 672-4335 or 672-3544 for more information.
SEPT. 28
MAIN UNO FLOWER MINISTRY SERVICE
The flower ministry of Main Uno Baptist Church will have a service on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. The Rev. Charles Lewis, pastor of Cloverdale Baptist Church in Bremo Bluff, and his choir will be the featured guests. The theme will be “The Fruits of the Spirit.”
SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER
Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren is having a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Greene County Senior Center at 222 Main Street, Stanardsville. Dinner is $10 for those ages 7 and older and $5 for ages 6 and under. The menu includes spaghetti with homemade meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, desserts and beverages. Meatless sauce also will be available. There will be a 50/50 cash raffle and a silent auction with more than 25 items. Proceeds benefit the Mt. Lebanon Church of the Brethren (Barboursville) building fund to add a well and septic system as well as a social hall with a kitchen and restrooms. Call (434) 985-2373 for more information.
SEPT. 29
PRAISE MUSIC FUNDRAISER
Orange Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a fundraising praise event Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 159 W. Nelson St., Orange. Churches from around Orange County will come together and share in an afternoon of praise music led by their choirs, dance teams and praise groups as well as individual artists. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit the Orange Christian Emergency Council (CEC). Individuals or churches that would like to participate can call the church at (540) 406-4065.
MOUNTAIN VIEW CHURCH ORANGE CAMPUS
Mountain View Community Church has launched a new church campus in Orange. Worship begins at 10 a.m. and children’s programs are available for infants through fifth grade. The campus is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Road. Call (540) 727-0297 or visit www.mountainviewcc.net for more information.
OCT. 2
NAZARETH REVIVAL
Nazareth Baptist Church will hold revival services Oct. 2 - 4 at 7:30 p.m. each evening. Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 2, the Rev. Ernest Thompson from Good Hope Baptist Church, Culpeper, will be deliver the message, followed Oct. 3 by the Rev. Harold Arrington, from Mount Pleasant Church, Orange. The Rev. Garry Brown, Pilgrim Baptist Church, Locust Grove, will wrap up revival Friday, Oct. 4.
OCT. 5
ANTIOCH BAPTIST HEALTH FAIR
Antioch Baptist Church will be having its third annual community health fair Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme is “Every Kid Better.” There will be various motivational speakers, health presentations, information tables and a light lunch.
LITTLE ZION FLOWER CLUB MINISTRY
The Little Zion Baptist Church flower club ministry will be sponsoring a state pageant Saturday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by Chris Walker and Erica Nixon. Everyone is invited.
SALEM CEMETERY FUNDRAISER
The Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Association will hold a concert fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 5. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by music by Ronnie Williams and the Carter Family Sound from 1 to 3 p.m. Lunch includes hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and cake. The cost is $5. All proceeds benefit the perpetual care of the church cemetery. The church is located at 28123 Constitution Hwy., Rhoadesville. Call (540) 710-4339 for more information.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST
Westover United Methodist will hold an all-you-can-eat country breakfast Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu includes: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, grits, biscuits, gravy, fruit toppings, coffee, tea and juice. The cost is $8 for adults. Children 10 and under eat for free. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the church building fund and Greene Alliance. The church is located at 2801 Fredericksburg Road, Ruckersville. Call (434) 985-6054 for more information.
OCT. 6
UNION BAPTIST HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL
Union Baptist Church in Gordonsville will hold homecoming and revival services beginning Sunday, Oct. 6. Pastor Faith Jones, of Union Branch Baptist Church in Arvonia, her choir and congregation, will be the guests for the 3 p.m. homecoming service. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Revival will follow Monday through Wednesday with devotion beginning at 7 p.m. and worship starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, Pastor Frank Lewis and his Antioch Baptist Church family from Madison will be the featured guests. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Pastor James H. Louderback Jr. and his church family from Chestnut Grove Baptist in Barboursville will lead the service. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Pastor Ronald Johnson and his church family from Hopewell Baptist in Rapidan will be the featured guests.
NORTH PAMUNKEY HOMECOMING
North Pamunkey Baptist Church will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 6, with the worship service beginning at 11a.m. Special music will be performed by the Freedom Worship Band. A covered dish luncheon will take place in the fellowship hall immediately following the service.
ANTIOCH YOUTH FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY
Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, will hold a youth family and friends day service Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. The theme will be “Salt and Light,” derived from Matthew 5:13-14. The guest speaker will be Minister Mansoor Yagoub, United Methodist Church of Richmond.
CROOKED RUN HOMECOMING
Crooked Run Baptist Church will celebrate 247 years at its homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. The church is located at 7351 James Madison Hwy., Rapidan. The service will include special music, followed by lunch. Call 672-2700 for additional information.
MT. CALVARY WOMEN’S DAY
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Nasons, will hold a Women’s Day service Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3 p.m. Minister Marsha Brown, from Staunton, will be the special guest. Light refreshments will be served.
BLUEGRASS CONCERT AT GBC
Gordonsville Baptist Church will host a bluegrass concert featuring Mountain Highway Sunday, Oct. 6. Following the 11 a.m. worship service, the church will hold a covered dish luncheon in its picnic shelter (weather permitting) with the bluegrass concert scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Participants should bring a chair. Mountain Highway is a family band steeped in traditional bluegrass and gospel music and is comprised of four teenage siblings. The church is located at 303 West Gordon Ave., Gordonsville.
SOMERSET CHRISTIAN HOMECOMING
Somerset Christian Church will celebrate homecoming Sunday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow the morning worship service. The church is located at 8410 Old Somerset Rd., Somerset.
UCC HOMECOMING
Unionville Christian Church will celebrate 148 years with a special homecoming worship service Sunday, Oct. 6, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Guest minister Jerry Timbrook and the Allegiance Quartet will lead the worship service and a fellowship meal will follow.
OCT. 12
WBRBA BROWN ANNIVERSARY SERVICE
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will host an anniversary celebration of the Rev. Ludwell and Sis. Evelyn Brown of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Haywood, on Saturday, Oct. 12, beginning at 2:45 p.m. The celebration’s musical guests will be Bro. Burkett Lyburn and the Altogether Singers. There is no cost associated with the program, however those attending should RSVP by Oct. 6 so the association can prepare for the size of the audience. Dinner will be served and a free will offering will be taken. Those attending should email their names and number attending to: mlindafisher@gmail.com or 661-2013 or (540) 424-2011.
OCT. 13
MT. PISGAH 140TH ANNIVERSARY
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, Tanners, will celebrate its 140th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 13. The guest preacher for the 11 a.m. service will be the Rev. French Bryant of Threshing Floor Deliverance Baptist Church, Bowie, Md. The guest preacher for the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Dwayne Robinson of Mount Olive Baptist Church, White Shop. Lunch will be served following morning service. Call 672-9065 for more information.
Mt. HOLY USHERS’ and NURSES’ DAY
Mt Holy Baptist Church will hold an ushers’ and nurses’ day program Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m.The Rev. Joseph Moore, from Shady Grove Baptist Church, will deliver the message. Lunch will following the morning service. The Unionville Church is located at 24035 Church Hill Rd., Culpeper.
OCT. 19
NORTH PAMUNKEY YARD SALE
North Pamunkey Baptist Church is having a huge yard sale Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise money for their Blessed Assurance preschool program. The sale will include: tools, mowers, furniture, yard tools, household goods, jewelry, toys, knickknacks, books, pictures and much more. They will have grilled hotdogs/chips and drinks available for purchase. The sale will be held (rain or shine) from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 15109 Pamunkey Lane, Orange.
OCT. 26
FALL FAMILY FELLOWSHIP
Grace Baptist Church will hold a fall family fellowship event Saturday, Oct. 26, at 4 p.m., featuring food and games for the whole family. There will be a bounce house for children and all are invited to attend. The church is located at 18058 Constitution Hwy., Orange. For more information, call (540) 604-0323.
MT. PISGAH GOSPEL SERVICE
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, True Blue, will host a special gospel song service Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m.
NEW HOPE TRUNK OR TREAT
New Hope Baptist Church, at 32250 Old Plank Rd., Mine Run, will host its annual trunk or treat and chili cookoff Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. The church invites everyone to join them for this free family fun event.
