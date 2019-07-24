The City of Charlottesville will shift a few on-street parking allocations in Court Square beginning Aug. 5.
All spaces abutting the historical court buildings will be allocated for Albemarle County Courts users, according to a news release. Signage in Court Square will be installed on August 5.
The 10 spaces on Fourth Street will be made available to address short-term official support/visitors, such as police officers called to testify, county social service workers and interpreters and will require vehicles to display a hang tag provided by authorized court personnel.
The four spaces on East Jefferson Street may be used by members of the public visiting the Albemarle County Courts on official business and will be restricted to 30 minutes.
Notice of the upcoming parking changes will be posted for the next two weeks. Comments may be submitted to the city's Traffic Engineering Department at (434) 970-3329 or via email to allenjh@charlottesville.org.