Blue Mountain Dharma hosts a weekend retreat titled “Integrating the Four Seals of Buddhism in Daily Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. 1304 E. Market St. Unit K. (434) 531-6833.
The Center holds Medicare Plans-What’s Right For You? From 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday; Local Voices on Diversity is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; and Planning for Your Retirement, a four-week series led by Jordan Vik, is held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and each Thursday through Oct. 24. 491 Hillsdale Dr. (434) 974-7756.
Doing Business with the Commonwealth of Virginia is offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday. Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. centralvirginia.org/events. (434) 295-8198.
