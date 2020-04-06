To all of my wonderful, caring star students,

I miss all of you! Please make sure that you are taking care of yourselves and your families. Eat healthy foods (not too much candy) and don't play too many video games. Make sure that you are being kind and helping out with chores. Keep doing your exercises and playing sports! Just like we talk about every day. We sure did have fun learning new warm ups, playing floor hockey and running the 1/2 mile this spring! I miss doing our exercises and running together. Lets race when we get back to school! Don't forget, you are smart and strong!

I love you all, Coach

