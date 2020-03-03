At the top, we discussed Virginia’s late-season surge into ACC title contention. The Cavaliers seemed down for the count, but they rallied to win nine of 10 games. These results come one season after UVa lost De’Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and Jack Salt. The first three guys went to the NBA, and Salt graduated and has played internationally.
Despite losing four key contributors and three NBA players, the Cavaliers sit in ACC title contention. These results put UVa head coach Tony Bennett into the ACC Coach of the Year mix.
Virginia avoiding a down season despite the personnel losses speaks volumes about Bennett and his system. The Cavaliers play elite defense and find themselves in the thick of the conference title race with teams like Duke and Louisville despite offensive woes earlier in the season. They also find themselves in the race with Florida State.
Leonard Hamilton seems like the ACC Coach of the Year frontrunner. He deserves that distinction. Picked to finish fifth in the league prior to the season, the Seminoles are two wins away from a league championship. If FSU finishes the season with the league title, it’s hard to imagine Hamilton not winning ACC Coach of the Year.
It’s a close race between Bennett and Hamilton, and the final two games of the season may determine the Coach of the Year winner in addition to conference tournament seeds.
