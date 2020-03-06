If the number of birds recorded on Dec. 15, 2019, is an accurate indication, the bird population in Orange County has dwindled significantly.
The bird count in Gordonsville and the surrounding area was down by about 2,000 birds from 2018 to 2019, and the number of species of birds seen during the annual count dropped by 10, according to Buzz Van Santvoord, who heads up the local branch of the National Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count.
The total number logged on the count day in December 2018 was 4,566, Van Santvoord said. A year later, there were only 2,692 birds recorded.
The Gordonsville traffic circle is at the center of the area where the count takes place. The diameter of the counting area is 15 miles, and there are six counting areas radiating out from the center.
“Each slice of the pie starts at the center of the circle and goes out seven and a half miles,” Van Santvoord said.
Equipped with binoculars, cameras and bird identification books, teams of birders drive and walk around the six slices of the birding pie for a day of counting. Typically, an experienced birder serves as team leader. If someone spots an unfamiliar bird, team members pool their knowledge and, if necessary, consult their bird books.
As for the precipitous drop in birds, Van Santvoord said, “I’m worried, because I really like birds. They’re a very important part of our wildlife. When things are happening to birds, we should be taking note of that.”
Van Santvoord cited climate change and changes to landscape as major reasons bird populations decrease. He also said “very high” utility towers are a deadly hazard, because birds can’t see wires at night, when they migrate.
Last fall, the journal Science reported that North American bird populations have decreased by nearly three billion in the past 50 years. The shocking decrease has grave implications for ecosystems, with an obvious impact on pest control, pollination and seed dispersal, according to the study’s lead author.
On the local front, Van Santvoord pointed out that he didn’t have as many volunteers helping out in December as he typically does. With more eyes scanning the skies, fields, trees and bushes, there is a greater chance of spotting birds.
“Usually I have six teams averaging three people per team,” he said. This time around, he had 14 or 15 volunteers, some of whom counted for just half a day. Still, he saw a difference with his own eyes: “The birds were just not around,” at least not in the same numbers as in past years.
There were a few bright spots. He said a flock of 30 horned grebes was spotted at Shenandoah Crossing in Louisa County, and 10 bald eagles were glimpsed across the whole area surveyed.
The bald eagle population in and around Orange County remains “fairly stable,” he noted.
Although Savannah sparrows are not considered uncommon in the area, Van Santvoord said the four spotted on Dec. 15 marked the first time in his memory that this particular bird had been recorded during the local Christmas Bird Count.
The birds seen in greatest numbers were Canada geese (523), European starlings (359) and American crows (212).
As for vultures, the large protected species that clean up road kill but also cast a pall over neighborhoods where they skulk in trees, damage property and befoul the ground, there were 130 turkey vultures and 73 black vultures recorded.
Species that made the count by a single bird included the barn owl, great horned owl, hairy woodpecker, Northern harrier, pied-billed grebe and purple finch.
Van Santvoord said groups participating in the Christmas Bird Count must report their totals to the National Audubon Society by the end of February. For information about local birding activities or to volunteer to participate in the next Christmas Bird Count, call him at 672-5759.
